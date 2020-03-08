Weili Zhang Vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 248 Results: Epic Battle Leads To $50K Bonus And Monumental Swelling

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 07: Joanna Jedrzejczyk at the end of her fight during a split decision … [+] loss to Weili Zhang in a strawweight title bout at T-Mobile Arena on March 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Saturday’s co-main event clash between UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk left a mark in more ways than one.

In more than 25 years following and/or covering mixed martial arts, I’m not sure I’ve seen more grotesque facial swelling or a better fight. When the epic battle was over, Weili had retained her title, Jedrzejczyk demonstrated uncanny heart, and both women left the Octagon with a performance that earned them a $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 07: Zhang Weili of China celebrates after her split-decision victory over … [+] Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland in their UFC strawweight championship fight during the UFC 248 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Zuffa LLC

Behind more powerful striking and the likely impact from Jedrzejczyk’s facial swelling, two of the three judges gave the champion the nod. In case you need perspective, here is a before and after photo of Jedrzejczyk that demonstrates the rigors of this match.

Here is how fighters responded to the instant classic on Twitter:

Jedrzejczyk outlanded Weili in the second and fifth rounds, but the other three frames were dead even in significant strikes. Despite the advantage in connections (186 to 165) and connect percentage (51% to 40%), Weili was busier (413 to 370), she secured the only takedown of the fight and her punches clearly had more steam on them.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 07: Weili Zhang punches Joanna Jedrzejczyk during her split decision … [+] win to retain her strawweight title at T-Mobile Arena on March 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Getty Images

When the champion landed flush, there was more of a noticeable physical reaction from the challenger. That also may have played a role in giving Weili the advantage in three of the five rounds.

In any case, no one can argue too much with the decision. The fight was very close and worthy of a rematch after UFC President Dana White declared it a “Hall-of-Fame fight.” We’ll see what materializes, but for now, Weili-Jedrzejczyk should be remembered fondly for its action and the grit both women showed.

The win was Weili’s first title defense since winning the belt in 2019 against Jessica Andrade. Her record is now 21-1 and she’s a perfect 5-0 in the UFC.

Her training camp had been displaced because of the coronavirus breakout in her home country of China, but even with the change in routine, Weili delivered a standout performance.

Jedrzejczyk’s bid to become the first-ever two-time strawweight champion, but she can fell good about her performance. The loss is just the fourth of her career, and she has never been defeated by anyone who wasn’t a UFC champion.

That fact speaks volumes about both women.

