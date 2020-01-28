Welcome To Thuban, Ancient Egypt’s ‘Pole Star’ Where NASA Just Saw A Surprise Eclipse

Circumpolar star trails from latitude +32 from southern Arizona, December 2015, from the … [+] Quailway Cottage. . (Photo by: Alan Dyer /VW PICS/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Have you ever missed an eclipse?

Now, everyone knows about the North Star or Pole Star—Polaris—which lies about 323 light years distant. Is it the brightest star in the night sky? Absolutely not! This supergiant star is actually only the 48th brightest; its fame comes from it appearing to be very close to our planet’s north celestial pole.

From the northern hemisphere, the night sky appears to revolve around Polaris, which doesn’t appear to move. That makes it very convenient for anyone in the northern hemisphere who wants or needs to navigate by the stars, essentially by making is possible to calculate latitude and north-south direction.

Now wind back the clock 5,000 years to when Polaris was, from a navigational point of view, completely useless.

Back then, in the 3rd millennium BC, the Pole Star was Thuban, a white giant star in the constellation of Draco. About 270 light years distant, some have suggested that parts of the Great Pyramid of Khufu—the first and largest of the pyramids of Giza in ancient Egypt—were aligned with Thuban when it was built around 2600 B.C., though this has been disproved.

However, that doesn’t mean that Thuban isn’t a well-studied star. It’s visible to the naked eye and, 5,000 years ago, was the anchor star for navigators in the northern hemisphere.

Which is why astronomers are surprised that NASA’s live star-mapping mission just revealed that Thuban is regularly eclipsed by a fainter companion star.

Astronomers knew Thuban was a binary system—as many visible stars are—but the mutual eclipses revealed by data from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) came as a shock.

“The first question that comes to mind is ‘how did we miss this?’” said Angela Kochoska, a postdoctoral researcher at Villanova University in Pennsylvania, who presented the findings at the 235th meeting of the American Astronomical Society in Honolulu earlier this month.

So how did astronomers miss the “Thuban Eclipse, which is now the brightest-known eclipsing binary star system? “The eclipses are brief, lasting only six hours, so ground-based observations can easily miss them,” said Kochoska. “And because the star is so bright, it would have quickly saturated detectors on NASA’s Kepler observatory, which would also mask the eclipses.”

You can even see the eclipse happen for yourself, if you have a small telescope. There’s a useful guide on Sky & Telescope’s website.

At Thuban, the two stars are widely separated by about 38 million miles/61 million kilometers, and only interact gravitationally. Star systems like Thuban are really important because they help astronomers to accurately measure the masses and sizes of both stars.

How to see Thuban with your own eyes

Once closest to the northern pole of Earth’s spin axis, Thuban is the fourth-brightest star in the northern constellation of Draco, the Dragon, and the eighth largest constellation in the night sky. However, Thuban itself is no standout star; it’s actually one of the fainter stars that carries a proper name, which is a giveaway to it former importance. Thuban is actually close to the Dragon’s tail; to find it, locate the last star at the tip of the Big Dipper/The Plough—Alkaid—and go all the way up to Polaris. Thuban is about halfway there.

What do we know about the Thuban star system?

About 4.3 times bigger and 300 times more luminous than our sun, this giant star has a companion star five times fainter and half the size, which that orbits it every 51.4 days from about the same distance that Mercury orbits our sun.

What’s the next ‘Pole Star’?

As a result of precession (see below), Polaris will gradually be disposed as the Pole Star, to be replaced in around 2,500 years by Errai, a double star in the constellation of Cepheus (also known as Gamma Cephei). A subgiant star and a red dwarf star orbiting each other, there’s something pretty special going on at Errai, too.

What’s so special about Errai?

Aside from being the future Pole Star, Errai is also now the brightest star we know of with a confirmed planet. It’s also the first planet found in a close binary system. About 46 light years distant, astronomers at the McDonald Observatory Planet Search in 2002 discovered a planet almost twice the size of Jupiter orbiting the primary star.

Precession means the northern hemisphere’s Pole Star changes over time.

Why do the Pole Stars change?

Our planet’s precessional motion causes the pole stars to change. As it spins on its axis there’s a slight wobble that causes that axis to draw-out a 47° circle in the stars every 25,800 years. For now, it points to Polaris, in 2,000 years it will point to Errai, and in 23,000 years it will point once again to Thuban, and so on, until it return to point at Polaris in 25,800 years.

In celestial terms, that’s a mere blink of an eye …

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.

