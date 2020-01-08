Wellness Trends For 2020

It’s a new year, a new decade and a new chance to become your best self. In previous decades, the mind-body connection wasn’t something seen as commonplace in society. But now, it’s entirely different. In 2020, wellness will be seen as something accessible to everyone.

Furthermore, there will be a larger movement towards increasing wellness by establishing and improving smaller habits. But overall, it’s important to keep in mind that there isn’t just one way to be better or do anything. Everything is an individual choice. From improving our minds to outer changes, fitness and biohacking, here are the wellness trends that will dominate 2020.

Home Is The New Fitness Studio

In recent years, home fitness equipment has become increasingly more sophisticated—giving you a workout that can rival high-end studios with some of the best instructors. While Peloton has gone from an insider secret a household name (probably in part to their viral commercial), it’s no longer the only game in town. Many new products that combine physical equipment and hardware with streaming classes have been introduced.

One option making waves is Hydow, which is a state of the art rowing machine. It’s designed to mimic rowing on a river with an experience that is entirely different than spinning versus outdoor cycling, for example. With a larger screen and front-facing audio, the user hears every splash and stroke under the guidance of highly trained instructors. And no, you won’t miss getting wet.

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence (AI) can mimic a human’s ability to interpret data among other things. It’s being utilized in a variety of fitness products including Tonal, which is a smart gym that uses digital weights up to 200 pounds. It will adjust to each user’s body and skill level. You can exercise with a virtual trainer or choose from on-demand classes.

This type of technology can also significantly improve screenings for diseases. For example, a study showed that AI was able to diagnose breast cancer better than pathologists.

AI is also used in apps such as Babylon, which evaluates symptoms the same way a doctor would, giving users 24/7 access to health care.

Meditation

Thousands of years later, it’s safe to say meditation isn’t a passing fad. While viewed in the previous decades as “woo woo” or something just for specific religions, this spiritual practice has gone mainstream. Studies have shown meditation can improve emotional state, focus and overall wellbeing.

If you’re intimidated by the thought of meditation, then you are probably the kind of person who needs to meditate the most. The trick is to find a type of meditation that you connect with.

For beginners, any kind of guided meditation is best. It lets you focus your mind instead of paying attention to all of the thoughts in your head. Choose a specific meditation that will serve you, whether it’s to relax, forgive or energize. There are a seemingly endless amount of videos on YouTube and apps like Calm.

Transcendental Meditation or TM is a form of mantra meditation practiced for twenty minutes twice a day. A great amount of research has shown TM to be effective for reducing stress and anxiety as well as boost brain function. Anyone can learn this practice, but it must be done in person with a certified instructor.

Metta meditation can be a great way to kick off the New Year. Focused on loving-kindness, it’s a great way to let go of the past resentments from the previous decade and begin anew.

NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide)

NAD is well known within the science world but just now making its way into the mainstream health and wellness space. Our body naturally produces NAD but as we age and experience stress the amount declines. For example when you’re 60 years old a person’s NAD levels are approximately half of what they are at the age of 40. NAD is super important as we age because it repairs your cells, increases your metabolism at the cellular level and helps turn all the food and drinks we consume into energy.

There are lots of companies who now sell NAD supplements but one of the most effective ways of increasing your NAD is through a precursor that helps your body naturally produce on its own. Tru Niagen does exactly that. This wellness hack is so important yet talked about very little. Make sure to make NAD supplementation a priority in your health and wellness routine in the new year.

Red Light Therapy

Biohacking became a buzzword in the 2010s, with red light therapy, in particular, starting to emerge as a trend. Red light can help boost energy, mood and fitness, as well as the appearance of the skin, and sleep quality. Other benefits include reducing pain, inflammation, stress and body fat.

While red light therapy has become more available in medical settings, we will see more consumer products hitting the market in the next decade, much of which is being pioneered by BioLight. One of their most noteworthy products is the BioLight ReStore, which is a red light wall pane. They also have portable innovations like the BioLight Glow.

Plant-Based Meats

The popularity of plant-based meats increased exponentially in 2019. Many fast food/fast-casual restaurants including Burger King, Denny’s, Del Taco and even TGI Fridays added meat alternatives to their menus. Beyond and Impossible meats became even available at thousands of supermarkets.

But this is far more than a passing trend. Rather, it’s an indication of how important wellness has become to society as a whole. We are thinking differently. Even for those who aren’t vegetarian or vegan, choosing plant-based meats can be a far better choice than a typical burger (especially when it comes to fast food).

This is also a sign that we are becoming a more eco-conscious society. In December 2019, World Animal Protection reported that 250k animals are being saved annually due to the increasing availability of plant-based substitutes. In the next decade, brands like Impossible and Beyond will continue to expand their reach, as competition also hits the market. In the upcoming year, even more food products like fish will become available.

CBD

Thousands of CBD products hit the market in 2019. No longer confused for THC, which is the substance in a hemp plant that causes a high or euphoric feeling, CBD has numerous benefits including pain and anxiety relief.

While vapes, tinctures, muscle balms, and beauty will still be big categories for CBD in the upcoming year, the edible market will likely begin to evolve the most with the addition of new niche products. Potli for example, which already offers CBD raw honey and apple cider vinegar, will be launching an infused sriracha.

