We’re Back At East High With A Brand New ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’

Remember the mega hit High School Musical? The new series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, returns to East High bringing all the joy along with it. The show, which is a mockumentary created for Disney+ by Tim Federle, takes place at the Utah school where the original High School musical films were shot. When Miss Jenn, the school’s drama teacher, discovers that the school has never done a production of High School Musical, the school does just that. Throughout the course of the series, (aka “HSMTMTS”), we meet the drama club and faculty as they join forces. Everyone’s mettle is put to the test as they work towards the epic goal of doing the show.

Kate Reinders plays Miss. Jenn in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Kate Reinders, who had leading roles on Broadway in Something Rotten, Beautiful, Wicked and Into the Woods, stars as East High’s high energy new drama teacher Miss. Jenn. She suffers from serious imposter syndrome, but also believes musicals can save lives. Plus Miss. Jenn will do anything for her students. The series launched last month on Disney+ and has already been renewed for a second season.

HSMTMTS is the brainchild of Tim Federle. A novelist, theater librettist, and screenwriter, he wrote the novel Better Nate Than Ever, was nominated for an Oscar and Golden Globe for the animated film Ferdinand and co-wrote the book for the Broadway show Tuck Everlasting. “When I got the email to make an audition tape for HSMTMTS and I read the description of Miss. Jenn and the people involved, I immediately thought, uh-oh. Don’t get too excited. This will never happen because it’s way too good to be true. I love Tim Federle, I love the casting director Julie Ashton, and the more I read about Miss. Jenn, the more I loved her,” said Reinders who was playing Cynthia Weil in Beautiful when she learned about the series. “The script was so smart, Tim is a genius and I knew it was going to be something really special. And I still can’t believe I get to be part of it!”

With a cast that includes many school-aged children, Miss. Jenn is the glue who holds the characters together. “I have been around for just a few more years—Ok, decades—than these kids. So I definitely try to lead by example and share some lessons I have learned,” says Reinders of being there for her co-stars. “But these kids are all ahead of the curve. They are such bright souls, kind hearts and CRAZY talented. But they are also just really good kids. Sometimes I’m just trying to keep up.”

Jeryl Brunner: Can you talk about your Broadway debut in The Adventures of Tom Sawyer?

Kate Reinders: I was in Ann Arbor, Michigan, taking some summer courses when I found out I was cast. I was going to be in the ensemble and understudy Becky Thatcher, played by Kristen Bell! And I couldn’t believe it! My Broadway dreams were coming true! But then a few months later they called again and said due to budget, they needed to cut the ensemble down and would I be okay being an off-stage swing and still understudy Becky. [A swing usually understudies several roles and is off stage and on call when an actor cannot perform.] And my instant reply was “I’m just so happy I’m still in the show!” Even now, I just feel so lucky to get any job ever.

Brunner: What qualities does Miss. Jenn have that you adore? And do you find similarities between you and her?

Reinders: Miss. Jenn is all in. She doesn’t hold back. If she’s going to do something, she gives 1000 percent. And she is just starting to realize that applying this whole heart and soul attitude to something is for others. The spotlight is not meant for her, but for these kids. That makes it even more worthwhile and fulfilling. This is something I’ve been realizing more and more in my life, especially since having my son. Motherhood is all in. It’s the hardest work I’ll ever do and it’s all for someone else. And it’s the most fulfilling of all.

Brunner: You and creator/showrunner Tim Federle have known one another for many years. How did you meet?

Reinders: We were in the Broadway revival of Gypsy starring BERNADETTE PETERS! [Reinders played her daughter, June.] And yes, Bernadette is as wonderful as she is beautiful. Sam Mendes was our director and I am still obsessed with his genius all these years later. We were so young and so happy and just livin’ our Broadway dreams. And now we are just a teeny tiny bit older and Tim is THE BOSS and we’re livin’ our TV dreams!

Brunner: You have played many iconic characters on broadway including Glinda in Wicked. Did the teens in the show recognize you from that show?

Reinders: The first day in the make-up trailer, sweet and wonderful Alexis Nelis said, ‘I saw you as Glinda in Wicked When I was 6!’ And I replied, kidding, ‘Ouch.’ But then she went on to say that seeing Wicked is why she decided she wanted to be an actress. So I inspired her. She is very sweet. I’m sure any Glinda would have done the trick. But I love that it was me.

Brunner: You’ve already been picked up for season two. What would you like to see happen?

Reinders: I want the world to get to know these characters better. And I can’t wait for more moments for each kid to shine. The possibilities are endless with the talent we have got here.

