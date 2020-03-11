Western Nations Are Afraid To Follow China’s Model To Combat COVID-19, And That’s Bad For Bitcoin

ROME, ITALY – MARCH 10: People wear face masks at the Fontana Di Trevi during the Coronavirus … [+] emergency, Today is the first day after Italian government imposed national restrictions to control the coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic’s peack on March 10, 2020 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

Getty Images

China is rightfully being blamed for its slow reaction when COVID-19 was first discovered. The government was afraid of being perceived as weak, incompetent, and untrustworthy, and the rest of the world is now paying the price.

That said, China also deserves praise, and perhaps even a degree of awe, for how it clamped down the city of Wuhan and Hubei province, preventing a truly global calamity.

Still, the virus spread, and now the onus is on the western world to prevent a global pandemic. However, most do not have the means or inclination to completely lock down a state, province, or nation the scale of Hubei.

Plus, they are afraid to sacrifice their western values of open borders, free flow of goods and people, and even democracy. At least right now.

And this is bad for Bitcoin.

What are You Prepared to Do?

There is a famous scene between Sean Connery and Kevin Costner in The Untouchables when Costner’s Elliot Ness tells Connery’s Jim Malone that he wants to get Al Capone.

It ends with Malone telling the wet-behind-the-ears Ness that getting someone like Capone requires pulling out all the stops and pressing the limits of the law, because “they won’t give up the fight until one of you is dead.”

There are some interesting parallels between Mr. Ness and the west, who are trying to do this “by the book”.

The most obvious place to look is Italy, the most effected country outside of China. It recently locked-down the entire country after its quarantine in the north proved ineffective. However, citizens can still travel to work, go food shopping, and even eat at restaurants.

While the measure has certainly limited people on the streets, it is also a half-measure.

Other Nations Are Reluctant to Follow

In the U.S. there is talk of financial packages to eliminate the payroll tax, subsidize shale producers, and protect hourly workers from lost wages. Several states has declared states of emergency to unlock public health funds. At the same time, President Trump and the White House continue to stress that the administration is responding well to the crisis.

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 10: President Donald Trump talks to reporters at the US Capitol after … [+] attending the Senate Republicans weekly policy luncheon with Vice President Mike Pence (R) on March 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump said that lawmakers focused on the spread of the coronavirus and the state of the economy as markets react to the virus. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Scaling out, central bankers and policymakers from around the world met recently to discuss ways to synchronize fiscal measures and stimulus packages.

They don’t have many options given that interest rates remain at or near all-time lows, so the hope is that these measures will buy some time to combat the virus.

It is a pretty big bet, and not one that is guaranteed to succeed. After all, this crisis is not demand driven, but the result of a supply shock. It does not matter how much money people have if they cannot spend it on anything.

Implications for the Bitcoin Price

In the short term we may see the price of Bitcoin rise.

After Monday’s massive sell-off, equities markets rebounded on Tuesday in response to the expectations of further interest rate reductions and fiscal measures. It also appears that former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is maintaining his momentum in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, which will further soothe markets.

Why does this help Bitcoin? Well, COVID-19 has shaken Bitcoin’s narrative as a stable store of value, at least for the time being. Where the price of U.S. Treasuries and Gold are reaching all-time highs in price and lows in yield, Bitcoin is behaving more like traditional equities.

However, in the long-term Bitcoin appears to be vulnerable if these half-measures proposed by western governments do not succeed. Given the fact that we still do not know everything about how the virus is transmitted and people are still allowed to congregate in large crowds across the U.S. and E.U., we may still far from the end of this crisis.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – MARCH 10: Nate Thompson #44 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates with the puck as … [+] Nicolas Aube-Kubel #62 gets checked by Matt Grzelcyk #48 of the Boston Bruins in the third period at Wells Fargo Center on March 10, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Bruins won 2-0. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

Getty Images

What Happens Next?

If the situation worsens, attention will then turn to how governments can regain control over their populations. This could lead to some difficult questions, because in this highly polarized world many people do not trust what they are hearing from their elected leaders.

Nevertheless, governments may be forced to belatedly take more draconian measures a-la-China. In this case we should all hope they work, but they could also turn into a pyrrhic victory for the governments.

People may lose faith in their ability to protect constituents, and they will likely have lived through yet another period of qualitative easing and loose monetary policy.

At some point they may look for alternatives that take certain policy decisions out of government hands, such as Bitcoin.

Source