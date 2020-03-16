‘Westworld’ Season 3, Episode 1 Recap And Review: ‘Parce Domine’

Westworld returns with a thrilling Season 3 premiere, though it’s hard to say where this show is … [+] headed now that it’s out of the park.

Westworld is back, though it’s almost unrecognizable at this point. In the Season 3 premiere, “Parce Domine” we spend no time at all in the Westworld theme park or any of the other parks. Instead, we follow Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) as they navigate the “real world.”

I’m going to keep using those scare quotes in my head whenever I refer to the world of humans as “real” because even if it is—even if it’s not some elaborate Matrix-style fake (a park within a park, one character muses in this episode) it’s still not entirely real.

When Aaron Paul’s new character, Caleb Nichols, is turned down for a job he applied for over the phone, it sounds very much like he’s talking to a real person. It’s only after a minute that he discovers it’s actually an AI, programmed to sound and converse as though he were real, but nothing more.

Meanwhile, the company Dolores is trying to infiltrate—Incite Inc.—operates a super-computer that somehow plans the future for people, for cities, for governments. It’s data collection and implementation on a scale far beyond anything we can imagine and its current boss/figurehead, Liam Dempsey Jr. (John Gallagher Jr) doesn’t even know what it actually does.

So “real world” then. A world slowly being taken over by big tech companies with shadowy plots like Delos and Incite Inc, both of which seem to be mostly in the business of personal data. We learned last season that Delos wasn’t just using guests to gather their data in order to potentially use against them, but rather to create viable hosts for human consciousness. It was heavily implied at the end of Season 2 that the Man in Black was a real person living in a host version of his body a la Altered Carbon.

In the parlance of that Netflix Original, Delos is essentially creating “sleeves”. By the end of the Season 3 premiere, it’s much less clear what Incite is up to, but I’m sure we’ll find out.

We don’t see the park, but we do get a scene with Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) or at least the robot version of Hale—so basically Dolores. Dolores, so far as I can tell, is now split or replicated across two bodies. Charlotte/Dolores is now running things at Delos, which is a pretty marvelous coup. Meanwhile Dolores is attempting to infiltrate Incite for reasons we don’t yet understand.

Charlotte tells the board of directors that they have nothing to worry about despite Delos stock tanking after the massacre. All that does, she argues, is make the company edgier than ever. After all, people go to the parks to experience a little danger, a little thrill. We also learn that all the humans killed by Dolores and the others were park staff or members of Delos. Turns out, the hosts weren’t just killing at random.

The episode kicks off with Dolores paying a visit to a very angry businessman who we see earlier yelling at his staff and his wife and generally having a meltdown about his stake in Delos. He’s clearly fabulously wealthy with a high-tech smart mansion that ultimately turns against him when Dolores takes over the system.

She doesn’t kill him, however. She puts some fancy high-tech glasses on him to force him to reckon with his own memories. He killed his first wife and then married a second woman who looked just like her. He’s abusive, physically and emotionally. And he raped Dolores when he visited Westworld for his bachelor party. Just a nice guy all around, clearly.

But she tells him she’s done hurting people unless they try to hurt her. Sadly, she says, he’s going to try to do just that. She tells him she’ll spare his life if he transfers her over his stake in Incite (she’s already secured most of his money vis-a-vis her wicked hacking skills). He agrees and then, as she’s walking away, charges at her in a vain attempt at bludgeoning.

Turns out, it was just an illusion and he swings at thin air, stumbling forward and cracking his skull open in the narrow outdoor swimming pool. When his wife comes out and asks who Dolores is he tells her that she’s the one who set her free. Good riddance.

Dolores wasn’t there to get revenge—or, rather, not specifically to get revenge on this one person. She was there to get money and gain access to Incite. Her next step is becoming the girlfriend of Liam Dempsey Jr. which she manages to do effortlessly enough. Liam is a really nice guy. Wealthy but not spoiled from it. I think Dolores genuinely likes him even though she’s using him to find out more about Incite. Dolores’s master plan is still unclear beyond her general desire to make the “new gods” the masters. Whether that entails wiping out humanity or just bringing it under her control remains to be seen.

She tries to learn what he knows but he tells her that his father’s partner shut him out of the company after his father died. These two are the apparent co-founders of the Incite machine, but there’s a “true” founder hiding in the shadows, and Liam says that if he told her who that was he’d be dead. She presses anyways, and it seems that he might give up the goods when security chief Martin Connells (Tommy Flanagan) bursts into the room and incapacitates her.

He’s been investigating her story and reveals that she’s been playing Liam the whole time. A false identity. Suspicious text messages. Liam wants to go to the police but Connells won’t let him. Instead, he and his goons take her to be killed and make the whole thing look like an accident.

This is where Aaron Paul’s character, Cal, comes into the bigger story. Cal has been working dead-end jobs ever since he left the military. To earn more to support his mother suffering from dementia, he takes on extra work via some sort of petty crime app. Small-time stuff like robbing an ATM or helping subdue a rich idiot who took the wrong kind of experimental drug.

Cal is obviously messed up from his soldiering days. His PTSD doesn’t help his general sense of meaninglessness. Crappy jobs in a world that’s only become more grotesquely uneven, with the wealthy richer than ever and the poor still slaving away. The promise of a sparkling techno-future still just a promise.

He gets calls from an old war buddy throughout the episode but it turns out that the calls are from an AI also. It’s a therapy program. His real friend is dead.

Cal takes a job on the app that asks him to deliver a package and a car (not the self-driving kind that we mostly see in this futuristic world) and sure enough, he brings it to where Connells and his thugs have taken Dolores. She’s cuffed and appears to be out cold, but it’s all an act.

Cal drops the package and the car and then gets suspicious. He asks what it’s for and the goon tells him to beat it. He persists and the goon points a gun at his face. Cal doesn’t even blink. “You think that’s the first time someone’s pointed a gun in my face?” he asks, unfazed. The goon relents, and Cal walks past the hover-ship that just touched down, catches just a glimpse of the people inside, and then keeps walking.

When he returns, most of the men there will be dead.

After Cal walks up, a self-driving car pulls up and Connells heads over to investigate, telling the goons in the car to keep administering shots of some kind of poison into Dolores. The amount they’ve dosed her with already should have done the trick and they’re not sure why it isn’t working.

Whatever Connells sees in the car makes him panic and he yells at his men to come over but it’s too late. Dolores springs into action, stabbing the goon next to her in the neck and grabbing his gun. It’s a brief, bloody fight and she takes down around four or five of them before Connells makes his escape in the car. She follows and catches him and they have a brief confrontation.

He tells her it’s too late. She’ll never get close to Liam now. “I won’t have to,” she says, as the self-driving car from earlier pulls up. We know exactly who is in it now—a host version of Connells himself. I’m not sure if this is just another replicated Dolores in the host body or how that works, but she now has moles in both Delos and Incite, and they’re in positions of authority. Clever girl.

But there are still some goons left and she gets into a gunfight with them that leaves all three of them dead and her badly injured. That’s when Cal comes back. He finds her beneath the underpass, bleeding and practically unconscious. He rushes to her side and she collapses in his arms. The credits roll.

I’m definitely curious what happens next. He can’t take her to a hospital—or, rather, he can but if he does her cover’s blown. He can’t exactly fix her, either. So what will happen?

The final story revolves around Bernard Lowe who’s been working at a meat-packing plant laying low and constantly testing himself. He’s devised some kind of device that can turn him on and off. He can interview himself and ask if he’s done anything without his own knowledge. Given how often he was used in the past two seasons, how often his own memories were tampered with, this is a sensible precaution.

When he’s confronted by two co-workers who recognize him from wanted posters (as a murderer, not as a host as far as I can tell) he turns off his “human” brain and let’s out his inner “Bernard”. He tries to tell himself to be gentle, but it doesn’t work. He kills both men in a heartbeat and then flees.

We see him later in Asia somewhere commissioning a boat . . . to Westworld. I’m not sure what his plan is, but going back to the park was not what I expected.

Verdict

All told, a very intriguing action-packed episode that takes the show in a very new direction. The futuristic world is pretty cool. The hover-ships, self-driving cars and Dolores’s sweet high-tech motorcycle are all great touches.

My favorite moment was when Cal and his robot co-worker were eating lunch on the crane, evoking that classic image. I thought it was pretty funny in a show that isn’t known for its sense of humor.

I also liked that Marshawn Lynch’s character, Giggles, has a hoodie with different emotions written on the front that light up when he’s feeling those emotions. It’s great. Like some futuristic mood ring.

It’s also cool to see Aaron Paul in another show. I wonder, though, is he a real boy? Could the government be using super-advanced hosts as soldiers? His desire is to meet someone real, and he ends up meeting Dolores. It’s an interesting slip of fate. I’m intrigued and curious and a little confused and all the other things we’re supposed to be while watching Westworld.

So overall, I very much enjoyed the Season 3 premiere.

But I still maintain that Season 1 was by far the best and I’m still not entirely sold on the necessity of Seasons 2 and 3. Enjoyable and interesting, sure, but lacking that magic and mystery that the first season did so well. I’ll have to get further into the season to make up my mind. As brilliant as this show is, it has yet to sell me on everything post-Season 1 and its truly brilliant, mind-bending finale.

