What Area Of Tech Will Produce The Next Billionaire?

What area of the tech industry is likely to deliver the next billionaire? originally appeared on Quora : the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by George Arison, Founder of Shift, on Quora:

Some of the areas that are most interesting to me aren’t necessarily what you’d hear from other founders or entrepreneurs. One of them (perhaps the most obvious) is automation; we are still in the earliest stages of it, but the opportunities are huge and we will clearly see some amazing companies develop in this space.

Second, I personally find the fertility industry super interesting and am excited about the opportunities there. It is still a bit too early for us to see the huge innovation there that it clearly has potential for, but I expect over the next five years we will see some massive changes. The world is very much moving in the direction of people having families later, and so the opportunity in this space is awesome.

And lastly, I am excited about what happens with the military industry. We are already seeing very early examples of this (Anduril is one), but I think there is some incredible innovation that Silicon Valley can deliver to aid in our national security, although many have concerns about working with our military.

Generally speaking I believe tech will be less about creating some unique technology that no one else has, and more about applying existing technology to old ways of doing things. I think the founders of those companies could also be that cohort of the next set of billionaires.

I suspect we will see more companies that go into industries that are currently controlled by more “traditional” businesses; my company, Shift, is an example of this. That said, we should remember that operational industries really difficult to get right, and we should give credit to companies that are able to execute in these spaces well.

This question originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world. You can follow Quora on Twitter and Facebook. More questions:

” readability=”47.668639053254″>

Online business fintech concept. Online banking and commecial.

Getty

What area of the tech industry is likely to deliver the next billionaire? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by George Arison, Founder of Shift, on Quora:

Some of the areas that are most interesting to me aren’t necessarily what you’d hear from other founders or entrepreneurs. One of them (perhaps the most obvious) is automation; we are still in the earliest stages of it, but the opportunities are huge and we will clearly see some amazing companies develop in this space.

Second, I personally find the fertility industry super interesting and am excited about the opportunities there. It is still a bit too early for us to see the huge innovation there that it clearly has potential for, but I expect over the next five years we will see some massive changes. The world is very much moving in the direction of people having families later, and so the opportunity in this space is awesome.

And lastly, I am excited about what happens with the military industry. We are already seeing very early examples of this (Anduril is one), but I think there is some incredible innovation that Silicon Valley can deliver to aid in our national security, although many have concerns about working with our military.

Generally speaking I believe tech will be less about creating some unique technology that no one else has, and more about applying existing technology to old ways of doing things. I think the founders of those companies could also be that cohort of the next set of billionaires.

I suspect we will see more companies that go into industries that are currently controlled by more “traditional” businesses; my company, Shift, is an example of this. That said, we should remember that operational industries really difficult to get right, and we should give credit to companies that are able to execute in these spaces well.

This question originally appeared on Quora – the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world. You can follow Quora on Twitter and Facebook. More questions: