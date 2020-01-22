What Aston Villa’s January Signings Bring To Their Premier League Survival Push

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – JANUARY 20: Mbwana Ally Samatta of Aston Villa poses for a picture at Bodymoor … [+] Heath training ground on January 20, 2020 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Most Premier League clubs have been relatively quiet this January transfer window, but Aston Villa have been the exception. The West Midlands club have brought in goalkeeper Pepe Reina, veteran midfielder Danny Drinkwater, and Tanzanian striker Mbwana Samatta in a bid to keep them in the top flight.

On the surface of it, these three signings are aimed at giving the Villa squad a bit more depth following injuries to John McGinn, Tom Heaton and Wesley, respectively. They don’t break the bank either, with Drinkwater and Reina coming in on loan and Samatta having a relatively cheap buyout clause. But could they also give Villa the extra push they need to avoid the drop?

Drinkwater and Reina are well known to Premier League fans, although they haven’t played much recently, but new striker Mbwana Samatta is something of an unknown force. The only action most fans would have seen of him so far was his header for Genk at Anfield in the Champions League.

Mbwana Samatta has taken the long route to the Premier League. Many top African players make the move to Europe in their teens but Samatta was still playing for Congolese side TP Mazembe until he was 23. His goals there fired TP Mazembe to the African Champions League title and helped Samatta win the CAF African-based Player of the Year award and a move to Belgian side Genk.

In Samatta, Aston Villa are getting a fast, direct center forward. African soccer expert Salim Masoud Said told me he is “the kind of striker who will get the ball and drive the team forward,” and who will look to create chances, rather than a standard target man to hold up the ball for others. He generally plays as a lone striker, but could operate in a 3-man forward line.

The question many Villa fans will be asking though is whether he can adapt to the Premier League and get the goals that keep Villa up. Despite all Aston Villa’s summer signings, the loss of loan-star Tammy Abraham means that in some ways their squad is weaker up top this season than last. If Villa had Abraham’s goals this season, they might well be comfortably mid-table, and despite Wesley’s other qualities, he has never really been a prolific goalscorer. His five Premier League goals so far this season is about par-for-the-course over his career so far, but Villa need more goals from their center forward to make up for their leaky defense.

Mbwana Samatta was the second highest goalscorer in Belgium’s Jupiler League last season and scored 32 in all competitions. He has a better goal-per-game ratio than Wesley over the course of his career, although plenty of strikers have failed to transfer Low Country goal records to the Premier League.

But Said says that if Samatta doesn’t succeed in the Premier League it won’t be for lack of effort, saying he’s a committed player who has worked very hard to get where he is, and as the first Tanzanian player in the Premier League, he’ll want to take his chance.

Villa’s other two signings so far, Danny Drinkwater and Pepe Reina, add a bit of experience to a very young side. According to CIES Football Observatory’s Demographic Atlas, the average age of Aston Villa’s players on the pitch from the start of this season through to the end of December was just 25.9 years old. That’s the fourth youngest side in the Premier League.

Villa manager Dean Smith said earlier in the season that “Our recruitment in the summer was players with potential” and that Drinkwater and Reina could “help them fulfil potential by helping them with experience.” When people think of struggling clubs signing “Premier League experience”, they often imagine players who’ve been in and around the drop zone in the past, but Reina has played for some of Europe’s biggest clubs and has a World Cup winner’s medal, while Drinkwater helped Leicester go from relegation scrappers to Premier League champions. Smith will be hoping that they can use that experience to give Aston Villa a bit more backbone, although Drinkwater’s performances so far suggest it’ll take him a bit of time to get up to speed, and that’s time Villa don’t necessarily have.

It should be said though that Drinkwater isn’t a direct replacement for John McGinn, but rather has played more centrally, replacing the 21-year-old Douglas Luiz as Marvelous Nakamba’s partner in the center of the Villa midfield for the last two games. Luiz has struggled himself at times this season, so if Drinkwater can regain his Leicester City form, it could give Villa a bit more fortitude in the middle of the park.

Dean Smith also knows the importance of a quality goalkeeper, with the decision to replace goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic with Jed Steer midway through last season, combined with the return from injury of Jack Grealish, being the catalyst that started their late-season run into the playoffs. Despite Reina’s lack of starts this season before joining Villa, he is a top goalkeeper and also has the experience to help organize Villa’s leaky defense. Smith has spoken of Villa’s tendency to collapse once they conceded and Reina might help stop that from happening.

These three might not be the only signings heading to Villa Park this January, with rumors that they are after another striker, possibly Iranian international Mehdi Taremi who has six goals and five assists this season for Portuguese side Rio Ave.

Source