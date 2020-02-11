What Every Small Business Owner Should Know About Credit Utilization

Small business owners need access to all the capital they can get. Sometimes, investors fill the void, but in many cases, entrepreneurs must find funding on their own. Small business loans and credit cards provide freedom and flexibility to pursue short windows of opportunity and keep young companies afloat.

Not all founders qualify for the lines of credit they need, though. You may run the company under its own name, but your personal credit history can play a major role in whether banks approve your application. Even if you manage to qualify for a business credit card with poor credit, you can’t do much with a $1,000 limit.

While several factors help bankers determine your creditworthiness, one of those factors — credit utilization — plays a bigger role than most. Your credit utilization makes up around a third of your total credit score. Fortunately, while other credit factors can take years to change, you can completely revamp your credit utilization with a few easy moves.

Credit is absolutely necessary for entrepreneurs — but it can also sabotage them if they’re not … [+] careful.

Getty

What Is Credit Utilization?

Credit utilization refers to the amount of your available credit currently in use. For example, someone with a $10,000 credit card limit and a $3,000 outstanding balance would have a 30% credit utilization rate. It’s a ratio, which means it doesn’t matter how high your limits are, only what percentage of your limits you use.

Utilization only accounts for revolving credit lines, like credit cards. Lines of credit like mortgages and personal loans don’t affect this part of your credit score.

If you’re not sure whether a certain type of credit counts, consider whether you can use it at will. You can’t throw your mortgage equity around like cash, but you can rack up charges on a credit card in a few minutes.

Both your total utilization across all accounts and your utilization of individual accounts can affect your credit score. If you have 10 lines of credit open and carry 20% balances on all of them, that may give you a different score than you’d have by limiting your utilization to one card. Chime recommends using one or two lines of credit at a time to keep your score as high as possible.

How much is too much? Experts generally recommend keeping your credit utilization under 10% if possible. Anything over 30% will start to affect your score negatively. Maxed-out cards, obviously, can tank your score.

Raise Your Score With Smart Credit Utilization

To get your score as high as possible (and keep it there), use these simple tips to make the most of your credit utilization:

1. Pay down big debts.

From a personal finance standpoint, you should pay down your high-interest debts first. However, if you need a new line of credit in the near future and want to manage the amount of interest you pay, you may want to pay down accounts with higher balances to lower your utilization.

2. Increase your credit limit.

Pay off your bill every month, but use most of your limit in the process? Contact your bank to ask for a credit limit increase. Some banks will process this as a “hard” credit pull, which might dock your score by a few points, but don’t worry. Hard pulls stop affecting your score after a few months, and they have a small impact, anyway.

3. Consolidate your debts.

If you have several credit cards carrying balances, consider consolidating those debts into a personal loan. Not only will you save money on interest, but you’ll also turn those debts into a new line of credit that doesn’t count toward your utilization rate.

4. Maintain old accounts.

After you pay off an account, keep the line of credit open. Closing a card means removing its limit from the total pool of credit available to you. By keeping it open, you give yourself more wiggle room on utilization. Stick to spending on one or two cards at most, though.

5. Don’t go “scorched earth.”

You may be tempted to pay for everything in cash and utilize no credit at all. While high utilization hurts your score, according to The Balance, so does zero utilization. Put your recurring bills, like internet, phone, and car insurance, on a credit card, then pay off the card every month. That way, you can utilize your credit without worrying about racking up charges.

Once you have your utilization under control, you’ll notice an immediate difference in your credit score. Try it for yourself — the next time you pay off a big balance on a card, wait a couple of days to check the change to your score. You could see a boost of dozens of points.

Make the most of this tactic by paying off your balances before you ask for a new line of credit for your business. Do it right, and you’ll get better rates, higher limits, and more favorable payment terms for your new accounts.

Source