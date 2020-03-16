What Is The Floor Price For Oil?

There are a number of different themes in the media that recur with every oil price collapse and some of them are often wrong and/or misleading. For one thing, the short-term supply response is usually exaggerated, as people assume that when the price drops below the breakeven cost, wells will be shut down. Historically, the supply response has occurred as a result of lower investment and drilling, meaning there is a significant lag time. But the short-run marginal cost is typically very low, because it excludes capital costs: production usually does not drop immediately, even in high-cost areas. The figure below shows the results of a recent survey by the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank on short-run and long-run marginal costs. The number is an unweighted average and thus likely to be too high.

Short-run Versus Long-Run Marginal Costs

The author from Dallas Fed data.

When supply doesn’t collapse, numerous excuses are made: leases need to be worked or they must be relinquished, producers need to keep operating to cover their debt costs, and so forth. Much of this reflects the fact that many in industry (and outside observers) always assume prices need to be higher for the industry to survive, let alone thrive.

That said, current prices are so low that many small oil companies will not survive if they persist at these levels. Indeed, more than a few U.S. shale producers have gone bankrupt over the past five years, burdened by heavy debts from the go-go early years of the shale industry, when locking up acreage seemed more important than making profits. But the 40% price drop seen now is becoming more like the 1998 oil price drop, when the decline was the most severe faced by the modern industry. Granted, a price of $30 is not that different from the long-term historical mean as the figure shows, but the U.S. shale industry is relatively high-cost, compared to most production around the world.

Oil Prices 2018$/barrel

The author from BP data.

The figure below represents the answers to the Dallas Fed’s survey of short-run marginal costs for U.S. production (primarily in the shale basins), giving the range as well as the average. (Again, the average is unweighted, meaning the small producers, who are presumably higher cost, will skew the average higher.) This indicates that there are some producers who think they can continue to operate at prices well below $30/barrel, but others that would simply shut down.

Short-run (Operating) Oil Production Costs $/bbl

The author from Dallas Fed data.

Again, it is quite possible that some companies will keep producing as they enter Chapter 11 bankruptcy and try to reorganize their finances, but still, it is quite possible that a near-term reduction in shale oil supply will occur. That will no doubt please some competitors, particularly in OPEC+, whom some have described as ‘waging war’ on U.S. shale. But the major impact will come as existing wells decline new wells are insufficient to replace them. The question for the market, and OPEC+, is whether they can tolerate a $30/barrel price for the many months it will take to offset the current 6-8 mb/d of oversupply.

The floor price, then, could prove to be very low but below $30/barrel, the likelihood that U.S. shale production would begin declining shortly could bolster traders’ perception that a floor had been reached. However, in the very short-term of days and weeks, the price could dip as low as $20. One presumes that there will be few tears shed in Moscow, Riyadh or Baghdad as howls of pain rise in the U.S. shale basins.

