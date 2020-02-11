What It Will Be Like Flying On Airbus’ Blended Wing MAVERIC Aircraft

The age of the flying cylinder may be coming to an end. Airbus has unveiled its blended wing MAVERIC (Model Aircraft for Validation and Experimentation of Robust Innovative Controls) at the Singapore Air Show, which joins TUDelft and KLM’s Flying-V concept in proposing a wider cabin for the future of flight.

Airbus’ new MAVERIC test model aircraft.

Airbus, photo by S. Ramadier

The greatest advantage of both proposals is to reduce the carbon footprint of airline operations—through greater fuel economy and higher passenger capacity. The MAVERIC, Airbus states, would burn up to 20% less fuel than a modern single aisle cylinder and wing plane.

“Airbus is leveraging emerging technologies to pioneer the future of flight. By testing disruptive aircraft configurations, Airbus is able to evaluate their potential as viable future products,” said Jean-Brice Dumont, EVP Engineering Airbus. “Although there is no specific time line for entry-into-service, this technological demonstrator could be instrumental in bringing about change in commercial aircraft architectures for an environmentally sustainable future for the aviation industry.”

The current MAVERIC is a 6.5 ft-long 7.5 ft-wide scale model which has been going through remote control flight trials as a proof of concept, to validate the aerodynamics of the proposed shape. It first flew under a cloud of secrecy in Toulouse in June 2019, with trials continuing through the second quarter of this year.

Inside MAVERIC

While the model is still going through evaluation, the aircraft interiors design team at Airbus is already imagining what the passenger experience might be like onboard a blended wing aircraft.

Airbus rendering of MAVERIC cabin interior.

Airbus

The KLM/TUDelft Blended Wing Aircraft

Europe seems to be of a mind on the eco-potential of blended wing aircraft. Last year, KLM and TUDelft revealed their own blended wing aircraft concept—the Flying-V.

Originally developed by TU Berlin student Justus Benad, as part of a thesis project at Airbus Hamburg, the Flying-V’s passenger cabin, cargo hold and fuel tanks are all integrated in the wing structure. It would fit approximately 314 passengers and use approximately 20% less fuel than the current Airbus A350 aircraft.

“The Flying-V is smaller than the A350 and has less inflow surface area compared to the available amount of volume. The result is less resistance. That means the Flying-V needs less fuel for the same distance,” said TU Delft project leader, Dr. Roelof Vos.

Like Airbus, TUDelft has already begun imagining the passenger experience onboard. TUDelft Professor of Applied Ergonomics and Design, Peter Vink, and industrial design engineer Thomas Rotte have worked on designs for an oval shaped cabin which would offer different seating options including lounge chairs, group seating, individual seats and collapsible beds.

