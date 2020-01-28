Home Business What Lies Ahead For Skylar Diggins-Smith And The Dallas Wings After The Star Said She Wants Out?
What Lies Ahead For Skylar Diggins-Smith And The Dallas Wings After The Star Said She Wants Out?

written by Forbes January 28, 2020
UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT- May 7: Skylar Diggins-Smith #4 of the Dallas Wings in action during the Dallas Wings Vs New York Liberty, WNBA pre season game at Mohegan Sun Arena on May 7, 2018 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Another WNBA star wants out of Dallas. Skylar Diggins-Smith wants to leave the Dallas Wings and play somewhere else next season. 

“I don’t plan on playing in Dallas next year,” Diggins-Smith said in a phone interview with The Associated Press on Sunday. “I’m happy to be playing in this league and I want to play.”

Diggins-Smith has spent her entire six-year career with the organization. It drafted her in 2013 when the team was still in Tulsa. She has career averages of 15.9 points and 4.9 assists, been an All-Star four times and is an Olympic Gold Medal winner. She did not play last season after giving birth. 

If she does leave the Wings, she’ll be the second star to do so since the start of the 2019 season. Last year, All-Star center Liz Cambage requested a trade prior to the start of the season. Dallas eventually accommodated her, sending her to the Las Vegas Aces. 

With Diggins-Smith, though, things are a little different. Even though her current four-year, $458,000 contract expires with the start of free agency on February 10, Dallas gave her a core designation. That means that the Wings still control her rights through the 2020 season. Free agent negotiations begin January 28.

“It gives us a lot of options,” Dallas Wings President and CEO Greg Bibb told the AP. “We could negotiate a multiyear agreement to stay in Dallas, work with her on a sign-and-trade agreement to send her to another team. Or we could execute the one-year core designation and she’d remain with us. If none of that gets done, we would have the opportunity to trade her on the 16th day of next season.”

Bibb goes on to make it clear that he’s willing to work toward an arrangement where both sides are “satisfied,” moving Diggins-Smith to a location that suits her in return for “equitable assets” if necessary.

Throughout her career, Diggins-Smith not only excelled on the court, but also became a prominent advocate for the equal treatment of players in the WNBA. Her most vocal stance has been on the pay disparity between WNBA players and their counterparts in the NBA. Her message resonated with many. 

The league and WNBPA came to a tentative agreement on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement earlier this month that seeks to address some of the concerns put forth by Diggins-Smith and others. 

Losing Diggins-Smith would be a blow to the Wings’ star power. However the team, which is entering the final season of its contract with College Park Center at the University of Texas at Arlington, is in the midst of building a young core.

“Skylar has been the face of the organization and most prominent player on the roster,” Bibb said. “We do have a number of players who, if Skylar does in fact leave the organization, can ascend into that higher role with the team.”

Last season, the Wings’ Arike Ogunbowale was the runner up for rookie of the year. Dallas holds the second overall pick in this year’s WNBA Draft as well as the ninth overall pick.

