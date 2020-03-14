What Putin’s Presidential Plans Mean For Russia And The West

IVANOVO, RUSSIA – MARCH 6: (RUSSIA OUT) Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during a group … [+] photo with women at a Parachute plant on March 6, 2020 in Ivanovo, 230 km east of Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

The latest plans for changes to Russia’s constitution are a sign of strength—and of weakness.

We should not be deceived by the patriotic words of the world’s first female astronaut. This was probably well planned. In 1963, Valentina Tereshkova made history when she was the first woman to travel into space. Now 83, and a member of Russia’s lower house of parliament, she has made news of a different kind by proposing an amendment to Russia’s constitution that could allow president Vladimir Putin to stay in power for another 16 years, by which time he would be well over 80 years old.

The fact that Tereshkova made the proposal was an opportunity to make it appear that it did not come from the Kremlin. Putin was in the position to respond, rather than to be seen to have initiated the idea.

Reuters reported that Tereshkova’s proposal made the former cosmonaut “a hate figure for some Russians.” Tereshkova did not seem troubled. “I don’t even want to talk about these people who don’t love the country,” Reuters reported her as having told RIA Novosti.

Plans Show The Extent Of Putin’s Power

It surprised no one that Putin accepted the idea. His spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, referred to current “external instability” and “tough times” as grounds for Putin to agree to the plan. The fact that Peskov also said March 12 that Putin had not even decided whether to run in 2024 served as a rather unconvincing distraction.

What this all shows is that Putin is completely in charge of any changes which may come. The proposal for the constitution will have to go through a series of legislative stages—the final one of which is a nationwide vote scheduled for April 22. There is, however, no serious prospect that they will not be overwhelmingly approved.

MOSCOW OBLAST, RUSSIA – MARCH,11: (RUSSIA OUT) Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting … [+] with investors at Novo Ogaryovo State Residence on March 11, 2020 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

President Of Russia Until 2036?

So far, so good, you might think. And, while the way this is being managed does show that Putin is the controlling force in Russian politics, there are also questions. Putin has been in charge for two decades already. Could he not have built a system that would permit him to step down from power? If those who see this as a plan to stay in Russia’s top job until 2036 are correct, Putin will by then be in his ninth decade. A system that relies so extensively on one man—however popular he has been during his time in office—is not necessarily stable.

Implications For Russia’s Ties With The World

To echo Peskov, the road ahead may be rocky. Russia insists it has the resources to prevail in its recent oil spat with Saudi Arabia, but low oil prices present domestic challenges for public spending. At home too there is the prospect that Putin’s plan to be president for life in all but name could galvanize the country’s—admittedly sparse—political opposition.

On the global stage, coronavirus presents an unprecedented challenge with unforeseeable consequences. While Putin remains in power, the prospects of an improvement in diplomatic relations, and consequently for more western business and investment opportunities in Russia, remain limited.

