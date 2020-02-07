What To Look For In A First Friday Jobs Report

29 percent in 2019. But the stock market is not the economy.

Will Friday’s jobs report just bring more good news? It’s hard to remember what bad economic news is. If you use the S&P 500 as an economic barometer things look great. The S&P 500 rose 29 percent in 2019. But the stock market is not the economy.

One indicator of what the economy will be like is January‘s GDP report on the fourth quarter of 2019. It was an exception to the bouncy economic news. The GDP report was a little sobering. It showed a 2.1% annual growth rate, slower than last year. And there was virtually no business investment. Business investment is a leading indicator of where the economy is going.

Another barometer watched closely besides GDP growth and the inflation rate is the monthly unemployment rate. A main lesson from macroeconomics is tight labor markets give workers bargaining power to demand higher wages or other forms of labor compensation. The idea here is that increased labor costs will be passed on to consumers in both higher prices and more income. If inflation is your main worry, then a tight labor market is one sign that the Fed might slow the economy with higher interest rates and other monetary policies.

No expert really derives conclusions from monthly numbers. The average numbers from the last three or four months are seen as a much more accurate gauge of the economy. The average monthly job growth number in the last three months has been — after revisions — 184,000. So I will look to see if the job gains are more or less 184,000.

What everyone needs to know is that the unemployment rate is a LAGGING indicator. If you want to time the next recession the unemployment rate is the worst place to look. The unemployment rate was low when the market crashed in September 2008 and kept rising way after the recession ended in March 2009. The unemployment rate is such a bad indicator of how well the economy is doing that it did not start increasing until five months after the official start of the recession December 2007 and continued to increase four months after the recession had been called off in June 2009.

President Trump was right in the STOTU to focus on earnings growth and the distribution of wage increases. The president called out that the wages for lowest income workers had gone up the most. But that doesn’t help gauge their bargaining power or the tightness of those markets because much of the wage pressure came from minimum wage hikes, not the market.

Stay tuned to the growth of GDP reported right before the election. The Political Business Cycle models – namely Yale Professor Ray Fair’s model — consistently predict that if GDP slows right before a presidential election the incumbent party loses the White House. I imagine many kinds of people besides economists and investors will be watching the numbers for the next eight months.