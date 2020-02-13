What’s Next For Myles Garrett?

CLEVELAND, OH – NOVEMBER 10, 2019: Defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns rushes … [+] against offensive tackle Dion Dawkins #73 of the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter of a game on November 10, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won 19-16. (Photo by: 2019 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Myles Garrett is back. The NFL officially reinstated the Browns’ Pro-Bowl defensive end on Wednesday. Garrett’s punishment in review: six games, about $1.5 million in fines and a hearty hit to his reputation.

As Garrett will surely tell the media or his social media followers in the coming days, the Mason Rudolph incident is behind him now. From here on, he’ll be focused solely on football (His recent Instagram posts suggest he’s already preparing for next season).

That’s the best way for Garrett to distance himself from his ugly dust up with Rudolph. Talented players have been forgiven for way worse in the NFL, and Garrett has proven himself to be one of the league’s brightest young stars.

So what’s for Garrett’s on-field development?

Become the Defensive Player of the Year

Garrett’s always talked a big game when it comes to being the league’s best. Where most players deflect questions about individual awards, Garrett is open about his pursuit of the league’s highest defensive accolade.

He’s certainly capable of earning it. He plays one of the most impactful positions on defense, and he’s improved every season as a pass rusher. He had 10 sacks through 10 games before getting suspended in 2019. That was on pace to eclipse the 13.5 he recorded in 2018, which was almost double the seven he recorded his rookie season.

In total, his 30.5 career sacks are the most through three seasons in Browns history. And that’s while missing 11 games.

The next step for Garrett is to make more game-changing plays. There’s no doubt he can wreck a game plan, and forcing turnovers requires a bit of luck. But he’s forced just six fumbles in his career. Three players forced as many or more than that last season alone.

Impact plays matter to awards voters.

Win

Winning also plays a factor during award season. The last player to win Defensive Player of the Year on a team with a losing record was Jason Taylor in 2006.

But winning can do more than add to Garrett’s trophy case. It can do more than get the Browns in the playoffs. Winning, above all else, is what will help Garrett heal his public image.

Sports narratives are built around the results of the games. Andy Reid could never win the big one. After winning the Super Bowl, we always knew he was a legend. Eli Manning will probably make the Hall of Fame solely based off two postseason runs despite being a mediocre quarterback for much of his career.

If Garrett doesn’t produces in key postseason moments, fans won’t forget the memory of him shining a helmet at Rudolph. But they might not remember that first.

Get Paid

Barring another uncharacteristic misstep, Garrett will soon become a very expensive player. Elite pass rushers don’t usually give discounts.

Khalil Mack is the highest-paid pass rusher in the league at $23.5 million per year. If Garrett continues to improve, he’ll probably end up with a contract similar to or even more expensive than Mack’s. The NFL’s salary cap is increasing every year, and when the league signs a new television contract after 2022, there’s no telling how high the cap can go.

If Garrett is the player he’s shown signs of being, he’ll be worth the big contract. He’s already the Browns’ best player, and he’s good enough to be considered one of the league’s best defenders.

But when he returns to the field next season, he knows that no one will be watching him for those reasons. People will watch to see if he screws up again. The only way for him to change that is to remind them why they couldn’t take their eyes off him in the first place.

