What’s Next For The Stock Market? Watch Tesla

Tesla logo and stock market illustration. (Photo by Alexander Pohl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

In spite of the stock market’s drop, Tesla retains its #1 spot, with performance significantly higher than other leading companies. However, on Tuesday, February 25, Tesla broke well below a key barrier. Importantly, that puts the stock only 5% above three converging barriers. What happens next not only affects the outlook for Tesla, but also affects expectations for the stock market.

Here is Tesla’s picture:

Tesla and its 3 barriers

John Tobey (StockCharts.com)

Disclosure: The author holds no stock positions

Tesla’s coming test raises three questions:

Will the converging barriers hold?

All three barrier measures are commonly watched. In a normal stock market, investors would expect them to support Tesla and probably provide a good opportunity to buy.

However, this market is not normal. Therefore, Tesla’s reaction to the barriers offers an excellent test of investors’ attitude towards buying in this market.

What if the stock falls decidedly below the barriers?

Let’s take each barrier separately.

First, 20% below the high. As can be seen on the graph, Tesla’s February 4 high was fleeting, so an exact 20% below that price is too precise. Also, 20%, although a popularly used figure, is, itself, overly exact. Therefore, we would need to see a move significantly below that level to gain confidence that a downtrend could be in the making.

Second, the 20-day moving average. This trend measure has been a good fit for Tesla’s dramatic rise this year. If the breakdown below the +10% channel line is followed by a fall though the moving average, that is a sign of a slowdown, at least. At that point, eyes would shift to the bottom (-10%) channel line.

Third, the new stock offering at $767. This barrier is the wild card. Although the 3M shares sold represent a small fraction (about 1.6%) of the now 183M shares outstanding, the buyers of those new shares have seen their gains cut from about 20% to under 5% in just a few days. Therefore, the uncertainty is about what these holders will do if the price falls to or below $767.

Enter the canary…

If… The stock holds at or above these barriers, the canary is singing heartily, meaning investors are not overly concerned with Tesla (and, by extension, the stock market).

However, if… The stock is gyrates below and above the barriers, the canary is chirping somewhat. While a foundation could be forming, we must reserve judgment on the health of Tesla and the stock market.

Finally, if… The stock clearly breaks below the three barriers, the canary is silent. Tesla is likely in a downtrend and, as a former uptrend leader, is indicating weakness for the stock market.

A final point – Look inside the daily moves

The stock market, generally, and Tesla, specifically, are making intraday moves that get washed out of the daily summaries. Here is Tesla’s 30-minute period graph covering the last 22 days, from just before the 4th quarter earnings report.

Tesla’s 30-min chart

John Tobey (StockCharts.com)

Note the intraday patterns range from steady to trending (up and down) to turnaround (February 4, when Tesla’s high was set). In particular, note the double top, where the early February high was matched but not surpassed two weeks later, on February 19. Each peak had higher volume, indicating competing forces that resulted in the turndowns.

The bottom line

Now is a challenging time for the stock market and market leaders – particularly, Tesla. Tesla’s #1 performance position makes it an excellent indicator and confirmation of what’s up with investors and the stock market.

The “good” news is that Tesla sits atop three well-known barriers that, in normal times, would act as downside support. As such, they would provide confidence to potential buyers. If they do so this time, we get a positive read on investors and the stock market.

The “bad” news is that the stock market is undergoing turmoil and Tesla has all the ear markings of being in a bubble. (See “Tesla’s Failure To Reach $1000 Will Give Investors Bubble Vertigo – Time To Sell” for more information.) Thus, the barriers may well be broken, turning support into a sign of worse to come with negative investor attitude and a troublesome stock market.

The “frustrating” news is that neither clear support nor obvious breakdown may occur. This midway position means having to take a different tack to understand investor attitudes and the stock market – not to mention Tesla.

