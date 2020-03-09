When An Epidemic Or Black-Swan Event Impacts Your Business

Getty

When a health epidemic or pandemic impacts the way your business operates, it can feel as if things are completely out of your control. The coronavirus outbreak is the most recent example. The results will be short term and long term.

How do you manage such “black swan” events?

It’s easy to draw cause-and-effect conclusions for Chinese companies. Manufacturing accounts for 30% of China’s gross domestic product (GDP). But plants are cloaes. Workers are quarantined and going unpaid. Some landlords offer grace periods for their tenants, but others don’t. Loans go sour. Unpaid workers have less money to spend to support the local economy.

The ripple effects are global. If your company is located outside China, the lines are blurrier, but the effects are still apparent.

Debating Whether To Go Above And Beyond What’s Required

The government has required some Chinese companies to provide masks, thermometers, disinfectant and safe spaces for quarantines in case workers get sick. But is that enough?

It’s similar to waiting and doing a mandatory recall after you’re ordered to do it, versus doing it sooner and voluntarily. Research shows that being preemptive and acting voluntarily creates goodwill and actually boosts your bottom line.

Protecting Your Bottom Line Versus Protecting Lives

You don’t want to be perceived as valuing money more than people’s health and safety. Japan faced such a dilemma regarding whether to test each of the more than 3,500 passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Japan’s government determined that the logistical challenges of testing everyone were too great; each test could cost several hundred dollars. But immediately testing everyone would have eliminated a lot of stress and anxiety for the crew, passengers and their relatives.

Your Employees Worry How It Affects Them

They need reassurance. Short term, what’s being done to protect them and their families from the virus? Long term, if sales have suffered, will their jobs still exist in the future? Your employees are the lifeblood of your company. Without them, would your business be able to operate? You need to take care of their needs.

Your Customers Want Their Products Or Services

In our age of instant gratification, consumers are accustomed to receiving things at a breakneck pace. When delays occur, you need to reassure customers that you care about them and are doing everything you can to fulfill their wishes. Otherwise, they’re likely to turn to someone else who can — and they may never return to you.

Your Vendors Are Concerned About Their Own Livelihood

Some of their businesses may be almost entirely reliant on your operations running smoothly. A hiccup in your business could potentially put them out of business. Are you able to reassure them that things will be OK without making promises you may be unable to honor?

Your Shareholders And Investors Are Worried About Their Returns

Your company’s supply chain may well rely on products manufactured in China. Some companies have their own manufacturing plants there, such as Ford, General Motors and Apple. Many others rely on Chinese suppliers for parts that are incorporated into a final product that’s assembled in the U.S. Some product lines are entirely reliant on China because of the lower labor costs there. Companies involved in tourism to and from China and elsewhere in Asia are suffering because of travel restrictions.

It’s important to look at how a black-swan event will affect your company and communicate with your employees, customers, vendors and shareholders about how it will affect them. Effectively managing a crisis can help your business come out the other side intact.

Source