When It Comes To The Lakers And Clippers, Don’t Believe The Hype

Anthony Davis #3 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers will take on Kawhi Leonard and the … [+] Los Angeles Clippers in a highly touted Christmas Day showdown. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Right around the time many of you are figuring out how to get friends and family out of your house just so you can get some holiday sleep the Lakers and Clippers will get on with a Christmas clash that should placate the most festive of souls.

The game is being billed as no less than a preview of the Western Conference Finals, which means we’ll probably get a game that turns into a yuletide snoozefest by halftime.

I hope I’m wrong, but it’s far too early to gauge any team’s ultimate fate. Last season’s champions, the Toronto Raptors, didn’t even play on Dec. 25 and the Warriors, their eventual Finals foes, were getting blown out by the then 20-14 L.A. Lakers, 127-101.

A groin injury to LeBron James later and those promising Lakers were in absolute disarray.

This time around the Lakers get their in-town rivals and will be playing for something a bit more mundane than respect. This Christmas the Lakers (24-6) are playing to get back some rhythm and rejuvenate their defense. But, hey. If you want to overhype the game, you can go ahead and bill it as the game to finally settle who owns this town.

Game Info

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 25 – Christmas Day

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

The battle of Los Angeles is a little silly. This is merely Game No. 31.

Even if the Lakers walk away from this one blown out and ridiculed, L.A. will remain very much a Lakers town.

For the Lakers, Wednesday is just another game.

“That’s for the fan’s,” Dwight Howard said, via The Athletic’s Bill Oram. “The Championship is won in June. This is not an ego test for us, we’re not trying to see who’s better right now.”

Howard, who is in the middle of a personal redemption tour, epitomizes what has been great about this team so far this season—a group of veterans who are willing to chip in with whatever role just to support the big two tandem of LeBron and Anthony Davis.

As I wrote about recently, chemistry fuels these Lakers. Even amid their first losing streak of the season, the Lakers are keen on tightening up the defense and working on the offense, all with as little melodrama as possible.

What has made this team such a joy to watch has been specifically it’s lack of behind-the-scenes intrigue, something that typified past rosters.

That’s not to say there isn’t some spicy things to watch for on Christmas night.

Sam Amick’s recent column on Kawhi Leonard’s Uncle Dennis and his reported free agency demands will be wonderful fodder to banter around the living room in between time outs.

And the fact that Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, LeBron and Davis are all expected to play in the same game should be treated with the same awe of a solar eclipse. Players known for load management are actually going to face off and that really should be gift enough for fans.

With a healthy squad, including an inconsistent Kyle Kuzma, the Lakers would like to see a solid showing against the Clippers.

They have lost three straight, seeing their previously stout defense become a veritable sieve, bloating with a defensive rating of 119.4 over that span. The Lakers are also shooting 31.4% form three over those losses.

A team that has based their success on defense has moved away from that and Wednesday is an opportunity to get back to what has worked, doing so with the rarity that is a full squad.

It’s painfully boring but this Christmas clash is more about the Lakers proving to themselves that they can hit shots and play lock-down defense than it is winning some ridiculous battle for city-wide bragging rights.

For these Lakers, Christmas is just another day and the Clippers are just another game. These things don’t really count till April anyway.

