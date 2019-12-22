Where Super Saturday Is Extra Super: Even Santa Can’t Shop Here On Sundays

Shoppers at Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, N.J. were doing more buying and less browsing … [+] on Super Saturday, compared to Black Friday.

Joan Verdon

Paramus, N.J can claim to be the place that gave Super Saturday its name.

It was one of the first places where mall managers and store owners started using the phrase to describe the last Saturday before Christmas. Over the last two decades, the final Saturday before Christmas has frequently edged out Black Friday as the busiest shopping day of the year, and it could win that honor again this year.

But in Paramus, one of the last remaining places in the United States to prohibit retail stores from opening on Sunday, the last Saturday before Christmas has always been the main event.

In Paramus, the last Saturday before Christmas comes with added urgency because a trip to the mall the next day, isn’t an option. The four malls in the borough, including the largest mall in New Jersey, Westfield Garden State Plaza, are closed due to the borough’s strict blue laws.

Paramus, and the county where it is located, Bergen County, put the laws in place in the late 1950s, when the former farming community suddenly found itself home to two large regional malls located half a mile apart in the center of the borough. Over the next 20 years, two other malls opened in Paramus, and a fifth mall opened in the neighboring city Hackensack.

Bergen County is far from the Bible Belt, and the Sunday ban was motivated less by religion and more by a suburban population’s belief in its God-given right to one weekend day free from mall traffic jams.

On busy shopping days in Paramus, the borough’s resident population of 28,000 swells to over 300,000.

The borough’s layout, with the shopping malls and other retail centers lining the two main thoroughfares, causes traffic to spill over onto side streets. Paramus residents near the malls avoid scheduling birthday parties, family gatherings, and other events on Saturdays for fear relatives will be stranded in mall traffic.

Paramus has its own municipal restrictions that are stricter than the countywide ban on Sunday shopping. In Paramus, stores, on any day of the week, any time of the year, cannot open before 7 a.m., or stay open after 11 p.m., That means Paramus stores can’t participate in midnight store openings, or round-the-clock holiday shopping events such as Kohl’s plan this year to be open round-the-clock in the final days before Christmas.

Have these laws caused retailers to shun Paramus and Bergen County? No, quite the opposite. Retailers noticed that their Paramus stores were doing the same, or higher, sales volumes than the stores open seven days a week.

Being open seven days a week, they decided, would only spread the sales out over more days, not increase sales.

Paramus’ cachet as a retail capital was boosted every time a CEO looked at a list of his top performing stores, saw the Paramus location topped the list, and commented “And its only open six days!”

I covered the Paramus malls for 22 years as the retail reporter for The Bergen Record and northjersey.com, and was at the malls every Black Friday and most Super Saturdays. The Black Friday traffic didn’t scare me, but the Super Saturday traffic often did.

Not only were the Super Saturday crowds frequently larger, but the shoppers were more desperate and rushed those days.

This year I was curious to see how the two days compared, in the age of online shopping, free shipping, and click-and-collect.

On both days, the traffic jams at Westfield Garden State Plaza were nothing like the pre-2000 era, when in-store shopping was pretty much the only option. But the mall was still crowded.

The Super Saturday shoppers were more focused, more intent on buying something, anything, because they had run out of time. Many more of them were carrying shopping bags, while more of the Black Friday shoppers were browsing, not buying.

Bergen County voters over the years have blocked ballot efforts to remove the blue laws. Paramus leaders have resisted pressure to open on Sundays during the holiday season, during years when snowstorms closed the malls in December. They stood firm even during the Great Recession, when some lawmakers argued retailers needed the boost of an extra day.

In 2012, after Hurricane Sandy, the malls opened on one Sunday in November, November 11, after the governor temporarily suspended the Bergen blue laws, saying the act was needed to help the county recover from the storm, which left homes and stores without power for weeks. Paramus fought that suspension, and it the blue laws were back in place the following Sunday.

With retail changing so rapidly, can the Paramus blue laws survive?

American Dream, the mega-mall down the road from Westfield Garden State Plaza, is also in Bergen County. The retail component of that mall isn’t scheduled to open until next spring, but when the 300-some stores planned for that complex do open, it could create additional pressure for change.

Another change that could make the blue laws moot is if shopping continues to shift from stores to online to the point where Paramus doesn’t have to worry about traffic jams, even on Super Saturday.

But the real lesson for retailers from Paramus in the online age could be less just might equal more. Limit those store hours, and shoppers might beat a path to your door.

