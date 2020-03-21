Where To Stream Films And Shows For Free

Plenty of films and shows to stream while confined at home.

Getty

As the Coronavirus crisis continues, many countries have asked their citizens to self-isolate and be confined to their homes. Museums and cinemas across Europe have now closed. There is plenty of amazing content already available to stream online through Netflix, Prime Video, Mubi, or the Criterion Channel, but there is also plenty of shows and filmic gems to be found that are, exceptionally for some, free to stream.

Cineteca Milano

The Milan Cinematheque was one of the first film archives to have its rich catalogue be available to stream online for free due to the spread of the Coronavirus. Italy is the country most hit by the virus and is now on lockdown. To access the film catalogue, you must first register at this address (click here). Instructions are pretty easy to follow, even if you don’t speak or read Italian.

According to Le Figaro, the number of people who registered increased from 300 to 19,000, four days ago. That number must have by now further increased. The Morando Morandini Collection, named after the Italian film critic, offers over 500 films dated from the beginning of cinema. There is thus an important proportion of silent films, majority of which of course are Italian, with a few added gems from France (see notably an early sound film by Augusto Genina’s Prix de beauté, named Miss Europa in the catalogue, starring the “It” girl of the 1920s Louise Brooks), the U.S. (see for example Paul Leni’s silent classic The Man who Laughs (L’uomo Che Ride) starring Conrad Veidt), and Germany (see, for example, F.W. Murnau’s classic silent Faust).

British Film Institute

The BFI has a rich collection of films on their streaming platform. You must have a monthly subscription to access most of the collection, and there is the option of renting newer films, such as Levan Akin’s superb film And Then We Danced, set in Georgia, which was just released last week in the U.K. The BFI does have films to stream for free too. The majority on offer are short films, and archival documentaries. Click here for the link to the free collection.

The BFI Flare: London LGBTIQ+ Film Festival, which was due to take place March 20-29, is launching BFI Flare at Home on the BFI player. Five short films from the BFI Flare Five Film For Freedom, made available in partnership with the British Council, are free to view for ten days. The festival organizers have also had the brilliant idea of making the closing night party of the BFI Flare festival available as a Spotify playlist.

TorinoFilmLab

A selection of feature films from the Torino Film Lab is available on the streaming platform Festival Scope. These international films are all available to view with English subtitles, but only for a limited time.

The Dutch IDFA

The International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) has a collection of films and new media projects free to stream. They have 300 titles from within the Netherlands, and almost 200 from outside the Netherlands.

Cinéma du réel festival

The documentary festival, Cinéma du réel, which usually takes place annually at the Parisian contemporary art museum, the Centre Pompidou, has now made some of its films available to stream for free on the Festival Scope platform. The films are available worldwide from March 20 – April 5.

Institut National de l’Audiovisuel

The French INA (the National Institute of Audiovisuel content), which hosts an archival collection of French radio and television programs, has just launched their new streaming platform, which they have named Madelen. Its rich collection comprising of over 13,000 video and audio programs is available for free for three months, and then will cost 2.99€/month.

This site thus offers a selection of TV series, TV fiction films, documentaries, plays, and radio programs, all in French, of course, and is available (as well as the three months for free) worldwide.

Alchemy Film and Moving Image Festival

If you’re into experimental film and artists’ moving image, the annual Alchemy Film and Moving Image Festival will make its selected films available to view online. The festival, which is due to take place in Hawick in the U.K. on May 1-3, has suspended all in-person events. They will now proceed with a live streaming platform.

Re:voir

Re:voir, a video label for classic and contemporary experimental cinema, has curated a program of films, with one available free on their VOD platform each day during this month of March. You’ll need to register and use the code #STAYHOME at checkout.

Paris Opera

The Paris Opera are making available to stream online some of their operas and ballets from their archives. From March 17, you will be able to watch shows such as Swan Lake, The Tales of Hoffman, or Carmen.

