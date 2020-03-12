Where Valiant And ‘Bloodshot’ Fit Into The Comic Book Movie Landscape

Vin Diesel attends the premiere of Sony Pictures’ ‘Bloodshot’ on March 10, 2020 in Los Angeles, … [+] California.

It’s been a little over a year since DMG Entertainment acquired comic publisher Valiant Entertainment. Now, the first feature film adaptation from their catalog, Bloodshot, has hit theaters. The game is on.

“As a cinematic first toe in the pool, so to speak, I think Bloodshot will do very well. I think that over time, which is what building a universe is all about, the actual box office number will not be that important,” explained Dan Mintz, CEO of DMG Entertainment and Chairman of Valiant Entertainment.

“It will be important but not that important. You’re not living or dying on one film or a particular box office. When you look at the likes of John Wick and other mid-level franchises that grow over time and the studios are starting to understand this, especially Sony and Lionsgate. And this is happening with more than one series, so it’s not an anomaly. Often you start with first movies landing well at the box office, and it goes down from there, but a lot of people are turning that around, and it’s all about how you lay it out.”

Mintz founded DMG Entertainment in the mid-90s. It quickly grew from being focussed on distribution into film production being involved in such films as Looper and Iron Man 3. The filmmaker knows that entering into the world of bringing comic book characters to the big screen is a road that offers plenty of challenges.

“Marvel’s first film was Howard the Duck, which was a huge issue. Then there was the Nick Fury TV movie and The Punisher. Around that same time, Tim Burton was making the first cinematic version of Batman with Jack Nicholson and Michael Keaton. That was a massive hit,” he recalled. “If we were sitting there in that time and talking about it, we probably would say, ‘Put a fork in Marvel, the future is DC.’ So, you look at turnarounds, you look at why things started to turn around at that happened around Blade and then, of course, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man.”

“I see the key shifts in Marvel as Howard the Duck, Blade, Spider-Man, Iron Man, you have to look at the success of things like the first couple of X-Men movies, but once they launched the connected universe, it went through the roof. The shifts are along the lines of how the industry looks at filmmaking from a corporate standpoint. There was a time when the value placed on this kind of thing was very different.”

He added, “Bloodshot is our Blade. He’s not our Iron Man; he’s not our X-Men, he’s not our Spider-Man. He’s our Blade. That’s number one. Number two is it is half IP, half star with that star in Bloodshot being Vin Diesel. The third thing for us here is that this film is like John Wick meets Memento, kind of. If you look at films like John Wick, they are films that didn’t do brilliantly at the box office but became cult classics; they grew into franchises. For us, it’s about also building a consortium of characters and worlds, the box office will be fine, but the key for us is the reverberation because when that comes, it allows many things to happen.”

Mintz doesn’t look at Marvel and DC as direct competition despite them both deriving their content from comic books. Having the utmost respect for what they continue to achieve, he believes that, if anything, Valiant’s cornucopia of characters complement those offerings.

“If they’re PC, we’re Mac, and if they are network, then we’re HBO, if they’re Roger Moore, we’re Daniel Craig. It’s that attitude,” he enthused. “It’s all still big adventure, big films, all that kind of good stuff, but there’s an edge built into our characters in a way that makes them a little bit different. That is our lane. I have to say, five or six years earlier, would have done as well? Probably not. I think right now, because of the visual capital has been built already, it’s helped create a place at the table.”

“For all of us, it’s about finding that voice. That is partly about being authentic to who you are and partly about the macro environment, the landscape that enables us to coexist.”

He added, “When it comes to budgets, we’re in and around the $50 million bracket, but we’re not in the $400 million bracket. That kind of money is for the Avatars and Marvel movies and those guys. In these beginning stages, you get $10 and deliver a $15 job, that’s the mentality, delivering something that looks like it cost more.”

For Mintz, who is overseeing several Valiant adaptations, leaning lessons, evolving, and continually reassessing the market and the landscape is key to a successful future for Valiant’s adaptations.

“I think what I have learned is that there are advantages and disadvantages to where I stand. The disadvantage is obviously the least well known. Comic book guys know us, but I’d say we’re the third in line behind Marvel and DC in this kind of thing, we’re the last, and the door has shut behind us. But that last part, in itself, is a good thing,” he mused. “One of the big advantages is I own the whole thing, and there is a single vision of how things should be handled. TV projects are not going to go off in a different direction to everything else. This will be the first time I think TV can really plant seeds for cinematic and cinematic can lead back to TV. There aren’t different versions for one platform or the other. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is, I think, the only one that has had a presence in both with the same pieces in play.”

“As we have seen with Marvel, having a semblance of control over the visual data is a huge advantage. Of course, you have partners in the studio, in Marvel’s case, that is Disney, but remaining the keeper of the flame is vital.”

He concluded, “A question I ask myself is, ‘If Marvel was starting today, what would they do?’ The whole environment is different. A lot of this is about the process. I find it is not so much about the answer, but the question. I think people often ask the wrong questions. The answer has changed, but the questions have always remained the same.”

