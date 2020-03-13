White House Reportedly Calls Emergency Meeting After Bolsonaro Tests Positive For Coronavirus Following Trump Meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump made contact this week with Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s president who has … [+] reportedly tested positive in initial coronavirus tests.

Topline: Brazillian President Jair Bolsonaro has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus during at least one round of testing, and is awaiting confirmation, reportedly sending the White House into an emergency meeting about President Trump’s interactions with Bolsonaro at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday.

According to Brazillian newspaper Jornal O Dia, Bolsonaro tested positive for coronavirus during initial tests, but is awaiting final confirmation— and has not disclosed this to the public.

The news comes after Thursday reports that Bolsonaro’s communications chief, Fabio Wajngarten, also tested positive.

Bolsonaro’s son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, took to Twitter Thursday to say his father’s tests were still being completed.

Fox News is reporting that White House officials were called to an urgent meeting in the chief of staff’s office after the story of Bolsonaro’s possible infection broke.

Key background: Both Bolsonaro and Wajingarten made direct contact with Trump during a trip to Mar-a-Lago this week— however, White House officials and Trump himself have brushed off concerns of the president becoming infected, saying he has experienced no symptoms.

“Both the President and Vice President had almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive and do not require being tested at this time,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said Thursday, referencing Wajingarten’s positive test.

Meanwhile, Senators Rick Scott and Lindsey Graham made announcements that they would self-quarantine after attending the same Mar-a-Lago event.

Trump previously made contact with at least five Republican lawmakers who entered voluntary self-isolation after meeting a man who tested positive at a political convention in February.

What to watch: Donald Trump will hold a press conference Friday afternoon on the coronavirus outbreak.

