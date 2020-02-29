Who Are Some Of The Pro Athletes Born On Leap Day?

ANAHEIM, CA – APRIL 14: Terrence Long of the Oakland Athletics during the game against the Anaheim … [+] Angels on April 14, 2002 at Edison Field in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

The coolest quirk on the calendar is about to arrive — Leap Day, which, according to Wikipedia because we weren’t that good at science to know this on our own, is necessary every four years because it takes the Earth 365 days plus six hours to orbit the sun.

Hence, in an attempt to keep everything running smoothly, February 29 arrives tomorrow and brings with it an extra layer of intrigue to everything that happens — most notably births. Do people who are born Feb. 29 only celebrate a birthday once every four years? (Hopefully not) When do they turn another year older, Feb. 28 or Mar. 1?

One thing is certain — anyone born on Feb. 29 has an instantly recognizable birthdate, particularly those who toil in the public eye. Here’s a list of some of the most notable professional athletes born on a Leap Day.

BASEBALL

The best Major League Baseball player born on Leap Day was Al Rosen, who was born in 1924. Rosen accumulated 32.6 WAR, per Baseball-Reference.com, twice led the American League in homers and RBIs and won the 1953 AL MVP for the Indians after coming within a base hit of winning the Triple Crown. Rosen batted .336, but one more hit would have given him a .3372 batting average, just ahead of Mickey Vernon’s .3371.

The most recent notable player born on Leap Day was Terrence Long, who was born in 1976. Long finished second in the 2000 AL Rookie of the Year balloting with the Athletics and batted .269 with 69 homers and 376 RBIs over an eight-year career spent with five teams. He bookended his big league stint in the Big Apple, debuting with the Mets in 1999 and finishing up with the Yankees in 2006. And in 2001, Long was also the guy who was the test case for why you shouldn’t run on Ichiro Suzuki.

FOOTBALL

Eighteen NFL or AFL players were born on Leap Day, including Bryce Paup (1968), who made four Pro Bowls and was named the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year in 1995, when he led the NFL with 17.5 sacks in his first year with the Buffalo Bills. Paup finished his career with 75 sacks for the Bills, Packers, Jaguars and Vikings.

The first Leap Year player in professional football was quarterback Dick Wood (1936), who threw for 7,153 yards, 51 touchdowns and 71 interceptions for the AFL’s Broncos, Chargers, Jets, Raiders and Dolphins from 1962-1966. One other quarterback was born on Leap Day — Cary Conklin (1968), who lost his two starts for the Redskins in 1993 and tossed five touchdowns and three interceptions in seven games spread out over three seasons.

BASKETBALL

Just three NBA players were born on Leap Day. John Chaney (1920) played in 16 games during the 1949-50 season for Tri-Cities and Sheboygan. Chucky Brown (1976) had the most notable career amongst the Leap Day trio. He played 694 games, averaged 5.9 points per game and highlighted his 13-year career by winning an NBA title with the Rockets in 1994-95. Vonteego Cummings (1976) played in 1999 games over three seasons with the Warriors and 76ers.

HOCKEY

The NHL’s got the most decorated roster of Leap Day players, including the lone Hall of Famer in Henri Richard (1936). Henri, the younger brother of another legend, Maurice “Rocket” Richard won an NHL-record 11 Stanley Cups with the Canadiens and scored 688 goals. The younger Richard was named one of the NHL’s top 100 players of all-time during the league’s centennial celebration in 2017.

Five other Leap Day players appeared in at least 200 NHL games, including goalie Cam Ward, who won the Stanley Cup as a rookie with the Hurricanes in the spring of 2006 and played the first 13 seasons of his 14-year career in Carolina. Ward finished with 334 wins, the 24th-most among goalies.

