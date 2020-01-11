Home Business Who Can Tell These NASCAR Drivers Apart Anymore?
Who Can Tell These NASCAR Drivers Apart Anymore?

written by Forbes January 11, 2020
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ford EcoBoost 300

A driver celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ford EcoBoost 300 and … [+] the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 16, 2019 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Six ruggedly handsome young men will be competing for Rookie of the Year honors in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2020. Brennan Poole, 28, is the oldest, and Cole Custer, 21, is the youngest. Christopher Bell is probably the most well-known driver, and Custer and Tyler Reddick probably have the best rides.

Just for fun, can you identify each of the drivers below? Answers are at the bottom. Don’t worry if you get less than half right, because they all kind of look the same. Ideally, a driver should get a seat that he (or she) has earned, of course, but NASCAR seems to be stuck in reverse when it comes to diversity.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race Pocono 400 - Qualifying

Driver 1

Getty Images

Driver 1’s name is:

(a) Cole Custer.

(b) John Hunter Nemechek.

(c) Brennan Poole.

(d) Christopher Bell.

(e) Quin Houff.

(f) Tyler Reddick.

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 - Practice

Driver 2

Getty Images

Driver 2’s name is:

(a) Cole Custer.

(b) John Hunter Nemechek.

(c) Brennan Poole.

(d) Christopher Bell.

(e) Quin Houff.

(f) Tyler Reddick.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Ford EcoBoost 300 - Qualifying

Driver 3

Getty Images

Driver 3’s name is:

(a) Cole Custer.

(b) John Hunter Nemechek.

(c) Brennan Poole.

(d) Christopher Bell.

(e) Quin Houff.

(f) Tyler Reddick.

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 - Qualifying

Driver 4

Getty Images

Driver 4’s name is:

(a) Cole Custer.

(b) John Hunter Nemechek.

(c) Brennan Poole.

(d) Christopher Bell.

(e) Quin Houff.

(f) Tyler Reddick.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200

Driver 5

Getty Images

Driver 5’s name is:

(a) Cole Custer.

(b) John Hunter Nemechek.

(c) Brennan Poole.

(d) Christopher Bell.

(e) Quin Houff.

(f) Tyler Reddick.

NASCAR Xfinity Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 - Qualifying

Driver 6

Getty Images

Driver 6’s name is:

(a) Cole Custer.

(b) John Hunter Nemechek.

(c) Brennan Poole.

(d) Christopher Bell.

(e) Quin Houff.

(f) Tyler Reddick.

Before we get to the answers, a BONUS QUESTION: What is this guy’s name?

AUTO: NOV 03 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series - AAA Texas 500

Bonus driver.

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

THE ANSWERS: (e) Houff; (b) Nemechek; (f) Reddick; (c) Poole; (a) Custer; (d) Bell.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards Red Carpet

Bonus 2

Getty Images

BONUS ANSWER: Daniel Hemric, the 2019 Cup Rookie of the Year. Hemric, shown with his wife Kenzie, has been replaced by Reddick.

MUCH MORE SPEED READING:

So Who Replaces Darrell Waltrip On NASCAR On Fox?

NASCAR’s Biggest Moment in 2020 Won’t Be A Race

Why NASCAR Phenom Hailie Deegan Is Jumping Into A Ford

How NASCAR Can Spice Up Its Schedule Without Moving One Single Thing

An Old NASCAR Tradition Runs Out Of Gas

Source

