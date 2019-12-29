Why 2019 Was The Year Of Rattan

Flowers on natural table next to sofa with cushions in green and blue living room interior. Real … [+] photo

If there was a design trend that dominated 2019 as much as it did for most of the 1970s, it’s rattan. And no, it’s not just for grandparents anymore. Like most trends, they say everything comes back and interior designer Jason Burr thinks rattan is here to stay. However, he doesn’t think it went away entirely. “Although I don’t think rattan or wicker ever really fell out of fashion because it’s a natural material, great for specific looks used in specific regions/climates, it’s how it was used in the 70’s boho aesthetic where the trend lives,” he says.

Rattan, which is a relative of the palm tree grows naturally in Southeast Asia. Sometimes rattan is called cane, but cane simply refers to the skin of the rattan vine. Cane is flexible and pliable, making it ideal for accents and seats.

While rattan can be grown in a way that’s sustainable, there are synthetic alternatives available. Yardbird, for example, makes wicker outdoor furniture derived from intercepted ocean plastic.

Rattan and cane, as well as bamboo and seagrass, are often referred to as wicker. Although this isn’t entirely incorrect, wicker refers to the weave of these materials.

“Rattan and wicker can be combined with all types/styles of decor to bring a natural, earthy, grounded feel to a design scheme, especially when left in its natural color,” says Burr.

So where will rattan go in the next decade? More likely than not, it’s here to stay. The challenge is bringing this style up to date. I asked several interior designers what their thoughts are on this trend and how best to incorporate it into any living space.

Rattan Is Best As An Accent

Lisa Gilmore of Lisa Gilmore Design thinks rattan is a great way to add texture, warmth and often sculptural elements to space, but it’s also easy to overdo. “I am seeing an overuse with the bohemian look all over social media, which I feel could make it trend out fast,” she says. “I like to use rattan and caning in a space in small doses. For instance, I used it on a side chair in a living room and had it painted a fun tomato color to give the room an extra pop. We had it installed on door fronts of a custom built-in for a project.”

Interior designer Donna Hoffman agrees that less is more. “Using rattan so that you don’t end up with an interior looking like it comes from your gran’s house requires thinking about it proportionally. Rather than filling a room with it, think of rattan and caning as a spice.”

Hoffman recommends an 80/20 approach or 90/10 ratio, with the lower number being the accent. “Just a smattering can look amazingly fresh, hip and current, whereas a sunroom filed with it can look dated,” she says.

It’s A Bold Choice For Outdoor Space

﻿For those who are really big fans of rattan and want to use it as the main design element, Hoffman says outdoor settings are ideal. “The place you can absolutely get away with a profusion or heavier balance of just of rattan while still looking current is in outdoor spaces like patios, porches, pools, decks.”

To avoid what Hoffman calls the “too sweet look,” she recommends mixing it with opposing textures and materials such as stone, iron, cement, and wood.

If There Is One Must-Have, It’s A Rattan Chair

If you can only choose one piece of rattan furniture, it should be a chair. “We recently used rattan host chairs in a casual dining area as a way to bring in texture and pattern. This element adds a bit of the unexpected and the pattern balances out the modern lines of the table and chairs,” says interior designer Glenna Stone.

Hoffman feels the same way. She recommends adding café chairs around a sleek modern wood table. “Caned or Rattan accent chairs can be paired with almost any other upholstery and fabric if done correctly,” she says.

Her personal favorite options are the Riviera stools from Serena and Lilly. “They’re a great foil to all the cabinetry and stone that populates kitchens.”

