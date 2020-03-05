Why Am I Losing So Much Money With My Diversified Portfolio?

As you might expect, this is a popular question that comes up when the markets turn south. The COVID-19 or Corona-virus has surely shaken markets, so much so that the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 lost 10.8% and 8.4% respectively, for the month of February.

Whether you are working with a financial professional or you are a do-it-yourselfer tuning into the markets every move, it can be disheartening to see your hard-earned dollars evaporate over night. Especially, if you thought you had a diversified portfolio that was less volatile or risky than the broader markets.

The main issue that can hit many traditional asset allocation models is the fact that many mutual funds and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are created with lopsided or unequal allocations toward certain sectors of the economy. For example, the S&P 500 is broken up into 11 different sectors, or classifications for the types of companies that are in it. Some examples of sectors include Financials, Information Technology, Utilities, Real Estate, Health Care, and Energy.

What investors may not realize is that these sectors are not even remotely equally weighted, meaning the S&P 500 doesn’t hold 9% of each 11 sectors. Instead, the weightings are based on the size of the companies inside of them.

As a result, about 23% of the S&P 500 is in Information Technology, while another 13% is in Financials, and 14% is in Health Care. Quick math tells us that three of the eleven sectors make up roughly 50% of the index. Furthermore, because of the explosive growth in some companies over the last few years, five stocks including Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft and Facebook recently made up close to 20% of the index at times.

Lately, the Information Technology and Financials sectors have been under heavy pressure. Banks are facing challenges because a rapid decline in interest rates is making it harder to make money on loans and technology companies like Apple and Microsoft have both warned about supply chain disruptions that could impact their bottom lines this year. All fuel for the fire that can magnifying portfolio losses. However, this is not the only reason for investors who are seeing larger losses.

Many traditional asset allocation models also suggest that the use of international stocks, emerging market equities, as well as small and mid-sized companies to help balance out a portfolio. Historically, and over long periods, that is absolutely the case. The problem is, with markets tanking, some of these positions including international stocks, emerging markets, and small cap stocks can really take in on the chin during a downturn, more so than large, well-known domestic stocks here in the States.

An investor may only have 3-5% in emerging markets, 5-10% in small caps, and 15-20% in international equities, but when you combine that with the 50% of sector overweight in the S&P 500, it’s easier to see how quickly the damage can be done.

One other issue that may be causing an investor’s holdings to dip more than expected is something called portfolio overlap. Time and time again, I have had a person come in to discuss their portfolio and they think they are diversified because they have 10-15 different mutual funds or ETFs. But when you pull back the veil, they are surprised to learn that many of those different funds or ETFs all hold the same popular stocks. Therefore, decreasing actual diversification.

This can also be a challenge for couples who don’t manage their asserts together. They both think they are doing their own thing that fits their own risk tolerance and long-term plans for retirement. However, when you merge them together to see where they are at, it’s not uncommon for them to hold nearly identical positions that don’t always adequately reflect their long-term plans and goals.

Now there is a flip-side to this. Having an allocation like I mentioned above is also why an investor would have been very happy with their performance in 2019 when the S&P 500 returned nearly 29%. Most of which can be attributed to the two or three sectors mentioned above, including the five big named stocks.

So, that being said, what can investors who are worried about the current Corona-Virus situation and portfolio design do?

To start, it’s important to understand that this is not the end of the world. Yes, it can feel like it’s the big one and that we are going to return to the lows of 2009. But hindsight and historical perspective on SARS, MERS, Ebola and other outbreaks, tells us that over the long haul it will be a mere blip on the screen of our investing lives.

Therefore, to help address specific investment concerns, investors can look to a series of mutual funds and ETFs that are referred to as equal weighted investments. In other words, each sector, of say the S&P 500, carries the same weight as the others, and therefore, two or three sectors won’t dominate that particular investment holding. Real Estate, Energy, and Utilities will all be equal to Information Technology and Financials.

This type of holding can reduce overall portfolio risk because it increases the value of companies that pay dividends or go up when others go down. For example, Utilities and Information Technology, tend to have an inverse relationship. Meaning when one goes up the other goes down and vice versa. As a result, it can smooth out returns and reduce some of the major ups and downs.

Another consideration is to develop a more personalized portfolio. Some firms simply have pre-set asset allocations based on how you answer a risk tolerance questionnaire. But the way a person says they will feel if they lose $10,000 is very different than when they actually see the loss on a piece of paper. So, if you are uncomfortable with the losses in your portfolio, consider reducing exposure to riskier assets like small cap stocks, emerging markets or certain geographic areas of international markets.

Finally, considering rebalancing your portfolio now rather than at the end of each quarter. Many traditional asset allocations models come with quarterly rebalancing. That means at the end of each quarter, an investment professional looks at the percentage you have in each category of stocks and bonds and sells off the excess in the areas that have gone up and uses it to buy into the areas that have gone down.

In the current situation, that would mean selling some gains in bonds to buy some equities. This approach simply employs the age old, buy low, sell high philosophy that so many investors seek but often fail to act upon.

Overall, when markets enter correction or bear market territory, it’s a great time to open up your statement and take a good hard look at how you are doing, and when appropriate, consider taking specific steps you can take to improve portfolio risk, returns, and how well you sleep at night.

