Why Becoming An “ESG” Investor Could Help Planet, Boost Returns

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (L) marches during a demonstration in a street of Davos on … [+] January 24, 2020 on the sideline of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

At the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, a pitch was made for “ESG” investing. This is short-hand for portfolios geared towards environmental, socially responsible and positive corporate governance goals.

ESG investing is nothing new. Dozens of mutual funds embody these goals and specialized financial planners can customized portfolios along these lines.

Although the World Economic Forum is late to the game in recognizing the important of ESG investing, it’s gained global attention due to the profound and damaging impacts of climate change.

Global corporations need to step up to assess and mitigate the damage they are causing in releasing greenhouse gases and other pollutants. Not only do they need to take responsibility for their actions — or inaction — they need to adopt alternatives that reduce carbon dioxide, methane and poisons into the water and atmosphere.

“Over the last three years, environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics have become a key input in investor, employee and customer decision-making, with a particular emphasis on the “E”—even for those companies that aren’t otherwise regulated by environmental laws,” Davos delegate Sari Granat, Executive Vice-President of IHS Markit, wrote.

There’s a lot to know about ESG investing since it covers a lot of ground in encouraging corporations to become better global citizens. Here’s how you can break it down, according to a report by MSCI:

Investment strategy : Investors should integrate ESG considerations into their processes for establishing, monitoring and revising their overall investment strategy and asset allocation.

: Investors should integrate ESG considerations into their processes for establishing, monitoring and revising their overall investment strategy and asset allocation. Portfolio management : Portfolio managers should incorporate ESG considerations throughout the entire portfolio management process, including security selection, portfolio construction, risk management, performance attribution and client reporting.

: Portfolio managers should incorporate ESG considerations throughout the entire portfolio management process, including security selection, portfolio construction, risk management, performance attribution and client reporting. Investment research: Research analysts assessing companies and issuing investment recommendations to portfolio managers should integrate ESG considerations (including ESG company ratings) into their fundamental company analysis.

Want to explore ESG investing? Here’s a good place to start evaluating ESG mutual funds.

