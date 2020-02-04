Why Building Your Company’s Brand Matters

Getty

I’m hearing more and more that “retail is dead.”

Well, I’m here to say retail isn’t dead; it’s just changing.

Like everything in this world does at some point, retail is undergoing radical change. Is it dead? No way — and I don’t believe it ever will be. But we all need to prepare to navigate a new retail landscape due to large organizations, such as Amazon, and every other e-commerce company that is building (or has built) their brand.

From my perspective as the CEO of an e-commerce paint brand, gone are the days of thriving mega-department stores, malls and box stores. They simply do not offer the convenience of something that can be delivered to your door without ever leaving your home. If you live in a big city, you likely know what nuisance traffic, parking and crowds can be. If you live somewhere more rural, perhaps the trip to the store is too far to overcome the convenience of delivery. There are always exceptions, but it’s not difficult to see the trend of major chains going through their own trials.

But then we must ask, what makes consumers leave the house? What’s more alluring than “adding to cart” and checking out? When it comes to commodities, probably not much. But when it comes to brands or an experience, people are ready and willing to not only leave the house but also go out of their way — and even wait in a line — to participate. I frequently see people queued up at certain Los Angeles stores, waiting for their time in the shop. These stores have a hot brand, and that brand has built an experience that, to many people, is worth waiting for.

To me, this shows that retail is not dead at all. People just want the full experience.

While many malls and department stores are suffering and going the way of the dinosaur, some e-commerce brands are transitioning to brick-and-mortar to supplement and support their online brand. For example, look at the success Apple has found with this model, or consider Amazon’s decision to open its 4-Star Store. There are plenty of others as well, and I predict more will be coming for the foreseeable future.

I’m a big believer that every single company can and should understand, define and communicate its own brand to the world. What does your company stand for? Who is your company? Why do your customers love you? How do you stand out? The examples given above are of companies with huge budgets and resources, but these lessons and observations apply for businesses big or small. A large budget is not the answer; the brand itself is.

Yes, building a brand seems difficult. But it matters now and will matter even more in the future as e-commerce becomes more powerful with better infrastructure, “voice” commerce, automation, virtual reality and every other innovation that is fast approaching.

Aside from the importance of standing out from the crowd, the valuation of your business will undoubtedly increase as the brand becomes established. The number of revenue drivers, where revenue is driven from, vendor relations, the company’s books tidiness, operational efficiency and more will all be considered if you are exiting, of course. But if you work to establish a brand, most valuations will reflect a premium, or at the minimum, be on the upper end of the multiple. Simply said, when the customer is tied to your brand, the value increases.

During conversations I have with local business owners, the message I hear is clear: Brand building is easier said than done. It can be difficult to see your company’s unique values and core focus, what you do best and why your customers love you. It’s likely due to being so close to the business that it’s hard for you to stop working in the business, rather than on it. These obstacles can seem insurmountable, but as the saying goes, “The best way to eat an elephant is with small bites.”

There are many things that can be worked on to help build your brand. Here’s a list that helped me guide our team to build our brand. Mind you, we still have plenty of work to do on execution, but these concepts have helped us create the course that guides us:

1. Understand the core focus of your company. There are a million business books out there that give seemingly unlimited advice. But far too often, they do not start at the foundation. You must understand what the core focus of your business is. If it’s not understood, the brand-building will fall apart because it will be impossible to communicate and align your team.

2. Believe in yourself and your company. Stop thinking it’s ephemeral or an accident that you are doing what you’re doing. Your customers, employees and vendors are with you for a reason. Own it.

3. Persevere. Steve Jobs summed it up well: “I’m convinced that about half of what separates the successful entrepreneurs from the non-successful ones is pure perseverance.” Persevere in all business aspects, including your brand. Be open to failure. It’s how we learn. Always try again.

It’s likely you’re thinking the list above does not have the detail of actions that will ensure you will build a great brand. And you’re right — it doesn’t. This is because the above needs to happen to enable your brand to come to life. There is no one who understands your brand like you. You must do the hard work and have the perseverance to not only survive but also thrive in this changing world. Building your brand is how you do just that.

Source