Why College Doesn’t Have To Cost Too Much

You don’t need a four-year degree. I love community colleges. Their prices are low and they offer a generous variety of programs, even vocational training. I just talked with a parent who’s son not only enrolled in an apprenticeship program, but was offered a job while getting his degree.

detailed cost breakdowns.

The bottom line: do your homework. There’s something like $4 billion in financial aid out there now and far too many families never apply for it. How do you get this process rolling? Start with the FAFSA form for financial aid. Nearly every college requires it.

I’m always talking to parents who are silently freaking out over the cost of college. Their kids are even more anxious.

Which college should they apply to? How can they avoid loans? Which ones will be the right fit?

I went through these vexing questions with my two daughters. Of all the tough things going on in their teenage years, these issues were far too nerve wracking.

College doesn’t have to be a reason to get a prescription for anti-depressants. If you talk a lot and plan carefully, it can be a joyous experience.

Here are some groundrules:

Don’t freak about the cost. There are “retail” and “net” prices for college. Most middle-class families qualify for some aid, although it varies by college.

High prices may mean more aid. The colleges that are the most generous with aid may be private, meaning they have robust endowments. Look at the percentage of students offered aid.

Debt-Free Degrees are available. Yes, but no one advertises them. Some of the biggest and glamorous colleges have “no-loan” policies. If you’re admitted and qualify, you can obtain a debt-free degree.

There are some great resources online. Every week I get an email about a new college app. You can drill down into financial aid, college apps and detailed cost breakdowns.

