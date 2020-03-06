Why Coronavirus Is So Serious In The Elderly

WUHAN, CHINA – FEBRUARY 26: A nurse works at Hanyang Fangcang makeshift hospital on February 26, … [+] 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei Province of China. (Photo by An Yuan/China News Service via Getty Images)

There’s a lot we don’t know about coronavirus. Why it’s so contagious, how it should be treated, and if it can be contained are some of the questions we need answers for.

One fact does seem clear- the elderly are at the highest risk of dying from coronavirus. China CDC reported that nearly 15% of patients ages 80 or older with coronavirus died from it.

“Age is an independent risk factor for death, and unfortunately it can not be modified” said Liangkai Chen PhD, author of the study explaining how elderly patients respond to the virus. Dr Chen is from the School of Public Health, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology (HUST) in Wuhan, China; he and co-authors reported that elderly patients are more likely to develop a syndrome called acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), which causes severe breathing problems. Patients who got ARDS were more likely to be older and have other illnesses like diabetes, heart disease, and kidney disease. They found that patients who develop ARDS were also more likely to die from coronavirus.

Yet, even among elderly patients who don’t appear to contract a serious case of coronavirus- and don’t develop ARDS- their risk of dying remains high. During the epidemic in Wuhan, China, a dialysis center reported 7 deaths, including 6 patients with COVID-19. None of these patients died from pneumonia, however. The presumed causes of death were other health problems including heart disease and cerebrovascular disease. None of the patients who died had serious coronavirus symptoms such as difficulty breathing, and none needed to be admitted to intensive care units.

In another report reviewing 1,590 laboratory-confirmed hospitalized patients in China with COVID-19 from November 21st 2019 to January 31st 2020, a quarter were found to have comorbidities, such as high blood pressure, cerebrovascular disease, diabetes, hepatitis B infections, lung disease, and others. Patients with COVID-19 and comorbidities had poorer outcomes.

“There may be an enormous evolutionary advantage for young people to have higher levels of ‘immune tolerance’ to viruses, meaning that they may get mildly sick but their immune systems don’t go into overdrive mode in trying to control them,” shared Ellie Carmody MD MPH, Assistant Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases at NYU Langone Health. Dr Carmody called this the “‘Goldilocks phenomenon,’ where in younger people, the immune response is ‘just right’ where in older people, it is dysregulated and either too strong or too weak.

Another factor to consider is the public health response to the sick elderly. “Elderly is urban vulnerable population and they are subjected to the health care and clinical resources. In the first-line epidemic area, medical resources were relatively inadequate due to the dramatical increment of infected patients during the early period of outbreak,” said Dr. Chen.

For these reasons, experts are recommending aggressive precautions for elderly. Dr Abraar Karan advised that healthy infants, children and young adults should stay home since they are unlikely to require a hospital level of care; visiting the emergency room would unnecessarily expose others who are more vulnerable. The CDC telebriefing update on March 3rd recommended that individuals age 65 or older “think about what actions you can take to reduce your exposure.” One example of this is social distancing, i.e. limiting face-to-face contact to prevent COVID-19 spread in communities.

“I’m relieved to see the data thus showing that this virus may not be particularly dangerous for kids. At the same time I’m worried about our elderly loved ones,” said Nava Bak MD, an emergency medicine physician at Hackensack Meridian Health and a mom. “It’s important to empower our kids to be ambassadors of health for the greater community. By increasing their efforts at good hand hygiene and covering their cough, they can help keep this virus from spreading.”

And, remember to call Grandma.

