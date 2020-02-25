Why Isn’t Phil Foden Getting More Game Time For Manchester City?

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 02: Phil Foden of Manchester City during the Premier League match between … [+] Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 2, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images)

At this stage of the 2018/19 Premier League season, Manchester City had no margin for error. Under pressure from a relentless Liverpool who pushed Pep Guardiola’s side all the way to the final day of the season, they won 14 league games on the spin to finish the campaign and keep their crown with just one point to spare.

This season, there is no pressure. There is no margin for error because Man City have already made too many errors to be considered title challengers, trailing new champions-elect Liverpool by 22 points. This, coupled with their top four security, means Guardiola’s players only have pride to play between now and the end of May, at least when it comes to the Premier League.

So why isn’t Phil Foden playing more frequently? This is surely the perfect time for Guardiola to finally install the young midfielder as a first team figure, especially with David Silva set to leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season. City will need Foden to step up as a central creator in the mould of the legendary Spaniard and yet Guardiola is denying the 19-year-old any sort of meaningful game time.

Foden has started just two Premier League games this season, but worse than that he has featured in just three of their last seven league outings with his last appearance a five-minute cameo off the bench in a routine win over West Ham last week. The midfielder didn’t feature at all in the weekend win over Leicester City.

What Guardiola says about Foden and how he actually treats is a direct contradiction. The Man City has more than once heaped praise on the young midfielder frequently labelled England’s answer to Andres Iniesta, but that hasn’t translated into first team opportunities. For context, Manchester United left back Brandon Williams who only made his first team debut in September has played more Premier League minutes this season than Foden has over his entire career to date.

“He has everything to become one of the best players,” Guardiola said about Foden in an interview given last summer. “I have said many times in press conferences, but maybe not said it in front of him, Phil is the most, most, most talented player I have ever seen in my career as a manager. His only problem is sometimes his manager doesn’t put him in the starting XI. Hopefully in the future that can improve.”

Right now, there’s no reason for Guardiola not to select him in the starting XI, though. It’s understandable that he should wish to protect a talent of such a tender age, but most expected that Foden would have made a greater impact in the senior game by now. He will, after all, turn 20 in May. A player of such prodigious talent should have much more first team football under his belt.

Foden was faced with a career crossroads just over a year ago, but decided to put pen to paper on a new contract to keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2024. This was a show of faith from both parties, but City have so far failed to hold up their end of the bargain, with Foden still a peripheral figure in what is his third full season as a senior professional.

The player himself has surely pondered whether he would be better off elsewhere. It’s certainly true that working under Guardiola was a once in a lifetime opportunity for Foden and it’s likely that the Catalan has instilled valuable principles in the midfielder that will help him over the course of his whole career. But what is that worth if he rarely gets off the bench?

