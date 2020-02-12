Why Juventus Are In Safe Hands As Wojciech Szczęsny Sign’s New Three-Year Deal

TURIN, ITALY – JANUARY 06: Juventus’ goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny gestures during the Serie A match … [+] between Juventus and Cagliari Calcio at Allianz Stadium on January 6, 2020 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)

Juventus FC via Getty Images

Juventus fans maybe still seething following the 2-1 shock defeat to Hellas Verona on Saturday, but smiles will no doubt be put back on faces after it was announced goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny has signed a new three-year deal to remain at Juventus until 2024.

Having joined the club from Arsenal in 2017 on a four-year deal, the Poland international’s contract was up at the end of the 2021-21 season and the club were keen to hold of one of their key players. The 29-year-old contract was confirmed on the clubs official website, putting pen to paper and keeping him in Turin.

TURIN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 11: Wojciech Szczesny of Juventus shakes hands with vice president Pavel … [+] Nedved after renewing his contract with Juventus on February 11, 2020 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)

Juventus FC via Getty Images

During his first year with the Old Lady, he provided cover for the then first-choice goalkeeper and club legend Gianluigi Buffon. Despite playing understudy, Szczęsny still made 21 appearances in all competitions and also got his hands on a Serie A winners medal, and also played a part as Juve lifted the Coppa Italia. The following season saw him claim double the number of starts as Juventus claimed the Serie A title once again. He has made 22 appearances so far under Maurizio Sarri this season and continues to impress both domestically and in Europe.

Szczęsny has conceded 65 goals in 84 games since swapping the Gunners for Juve, making an impressive 40 clean sheets in the process. The goalkeeper will be hoping he and his teammates can win Serie A this season and claim the Scudetto for the ninth season in a row. He clearly believes Juve can triumph in the Champions League, too.

He said on completion of the deal: He said: “[I have] beautiful feelings, because this is a demonstration on behalf of the club of the trust they have in me, and so I am very happy. I will look to keep giving my best in the next few years with Juve.”

He added: “I am here until 2024 and I want to win everything. This is the objective of the club and the players. We need to sweat, to run and sacrifice to achieve the objectives, which is more trophies and titles.

“I want to thank all the fans for everything they have given me, the sensations when I go onto the field. I promise to always do my best for this club. Nearly three years have passed [since my debut] and I always look to improve and do my best.”

TURIN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 02: Juventus’ goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny celebrates the victory after the … [+] Serie A match between Juventus and ACF Fiorentina at Allianz Stadium on February 2, 2020 i (Photo by Filippo Alfero – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)

Juventus FC via Getty Images

Signing a new contract delivers a statement of intent, and it proves Szczęsny believes in the future and the vision and direction the club are going in. No doubt his action could have a positive effect on other senior players, and Juventus will hope others follow suit in signing new deals. The goalkeeper believes Turin is the right place for him for the remainder of career and his family.

Perhaps Szczęsny may just have a quiet word with Aaron Ramsey who is in his first year in Turin and a former Arsenal teammate. It’s been a rocky road for the Welshman in his first season at the Old Lady, but he could surely take a leaf from his keepers actions and stay to settle in and improve on his first season. He is being linked to a Premier League return in the summer with Manchester United being linked. Does he really want to go to a club trying to hold on to former glory and a managerial merry go round?

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 24: (L-R) Aaron Ramsey and Wojciech Szczesny applaud the Arsenal fans after … [+] the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Bromwich Albion at Emirates Stadium on May 24, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Following the news, Gianluigi Buffon may look to sign a new one year deal as back-up for the substitutes bench, the role he currently plays before moving into the backroom staff or working with the younger shot-stoppers. To keep the spine of the team in place, Juventus are likely to offer Giorgio Chiellini a new deal too, whose contract is up in the summer. The 35-year-old is currently sidelined with an Anterior cruciate ligament injury (ACL), but still remains a key figure both on the pitch and off it as well.

The main reaction to Szczęsny new deal may well be an offer of a new deal to magical Cristiano Ronaldo the spearhead of the team. His lucrative contract runs until xxx but even though he has just turned 35, he has such a fitness regime he has stated “five more years”and the Old Lady will want him too to see out his playing career in Turin. No doubt Szczęsny will be delighted if his action to pen a new deal has a greater effect overall.

