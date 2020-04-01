Why Now Is The Best Time To Learn New Skills

Getty

Learning is always a good thing, and now is the best time to learn new skills. Most people are finding themselves with extra time on their hands, and what better way to spend it than by learning?

There’s no wrong way to learn, so you can find a method that suits your learning style best. Attend online workshops or conferences, take live lessons via video, sign up for an online course, or watch a webinar. Find something to challenge yourself, boost your career, or just pass the time.

Why now? Because you’ll be bettering yourself and fostering personal growth and development. You’ll also be taking advantage of a less than ideal situation by doing something positive for yourself.

It reduces boredom.

Now that the world is on lockdown and people are spending a lot more time confined to their homes, boredom sets in quickly. There’s only so much time you can spend staring at your phone or watching TV. Rather than streaming yet another series, take that time to learn a new skill instead.

It’s a welcome distraction.

With everything going on in the world right now, any and all distractions are welcome. Learning a new skill occupies your mind and helps you focus on something positive. It’s a way to escape the never-ending news and social media cycle and do something positive.

It helps keep you motivated.

Learning a new skill becomes a source of great accomplishment, and the feeling of accomplishing something is one of the best motivators. You’ll need to put in consistent work to learn effectively, which is motivating in itself. The closer you get to mastery, the more motivated you’ll be to continue. Once you’ve mastered one skill, keep that momentum going and learn something else.

Take advantage of the extra time you have now and make the most of it. Try a new skill that pushes you out of your comfort zone. Learn something that you’ve always wanted to. If you don’t do it now, you might not have the chance again later.

