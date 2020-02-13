Why Pep Guardiola’s Next Destination Could Well Be Juventus As Rumours Have It

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JANUARY 01: Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City looks on ahead of the … [+] Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton FC at Etihad Stadium on January 01, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The Manchester City manager is set to depart the Premier League champions this summer, with a move to Turin on the cards.

Juventus are keen to do ‘whatever it takes’ to lure the former Bayern Munich and Barcelona boss to Italy, and president Andrea Agnelli is ‘convinced’ he is the right man to take the club forward and to the pinnacle of Europe’s top table.

The Spanish manager did hint that his time could well and truly be up in Manchester given the fact he reiterated his current side ‘do not need to make any high profile signings’. Guardiola looks ready for a new challenge and has already conquered three of Europes top five leagues.

His next destination looks to be Serie A with Juventus looking like a more attractive option than Paris Saint-Germain. Juve already has a core of talented players and strong squad throughout. Should Guardiola step-foot in the Allianz dugout, there may be no stopping the Serie A champions.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 02: Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City reatcs during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 02, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Ronaldo has never played under him but we could see this very soon. Guardiola has been full of praise for the 35-year-old in the past following his departure from Real Madrid to the Old Lady. That came as a surprise, however, given the fact he is very close with Lionel Messi following his time as manager of the Catalan giants.

If you’re in Ronaldo’s boots, he would want to work under Guardiola given the fact he has previously worked under two world-class managers in Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho. It is understood the Juventus superstar ‘would welcome’ him to Turin. Ronaldo is keen to add another Champions League winners medal to his honours before he retires and Pep is the right man to help him do so.

Having won their eighth Serie A title in a row last season, not only do Juve want to do the same this campaign, but their elusive goal of late is to be the European champions too. Having broken their wage structure in the summer of 2018 to bring Ronaldo to the club, not even the Portuguese star could guide them to their third Champions League thus far. You can argue that Guardiola hasn’t won Europe’s elite competition since his successive years at Barcelona, but the manager is closest Juve can get to help them to achieve their ultimate goal.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 07: Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Questions remain over Sarri, and fans have lambasted his style of play. In terms of finances, Guardiola earns approximately $19.5million a year at Manchester City. Juventus are said to be preparing a lucrative package to lure the tactician away with a mooted $31million per-season package in the hope to lure him away from Manchester. The finances of the deal are undeniably lucrative and it is a deal that would make him the best-paid manager in the world.

Pep will also be keen to end the comparison he has with his rival Mourinho. The current Tottenham manager prides himself as the only manager to win the league in England, Spain and Italy. Guardiola will understandably want to do the same and not shy away from the challenge. A fractious relationship over the years, it would be a sucker-punch from Guardiola to match the records of Mourinho and then better it.

Guardiola knows Manchester City now need a rebuild as certain key stars such as David Silva, Fernandinho and Sergio Agüero to name but three, have reached their twilight of their careers and he may not want to take on such a project again. A ready made superstar in Ronaldo and an open transfer kitty coupled with the best managerial salary in football may just make him move.

