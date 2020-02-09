Why Philip Rivers, Indianapolis Colts Actually Make Sense Together

CARSON, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Philip Rivers #17 of the Los Angeles Chargers passes the ball as … [+] Justin Houston #99 of the Indianapolis Colts defends during the first half of a game at Dignity Health Sports Park on September 08, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Who would have thought the Indianapolis Colts would be searching for a long-term answer at quarterback this time last year?

Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement in late August left a gaping hole at the most important position in sports. Luck’s backup, Jacoby Brissett, had a year-long test run as the possible franchise quarterback. The end result for Indianapolis finished in hilariously bad fashion losing seven of their final nine games with a bottom-five signal-caller.

Ending their 2019-20 campaign at 7-9 after starting 5-2 was thanks in most part to Brissett’s subpar play. If the Colts had a consistently average quarterback start all 16 games with their talented roster, more likely than not they’re a playoff team.

So, what can the Colts do to bounce back as they officially enter the post-Luck era? The first step is finding a solution at quarterback, whether it’s via free agency or the 2020 NFL Draft is still to be determined.

One solution that has been kicked around is reuniting former Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers with his old offensive coordinator (Frank Reich) and position coach (Nick Sirianni). With Reich now the head coach in Indianapolis with Sirianni as his right-hand man, the Colts check all the boxes for what Rivers desires to finish out his career.

During the three seasons where Rivers was coached by Reich and Sirianni (2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16), Rivers tossed 92 touchdowns to 42 interceptions while completing a well above-average 67.4 percent of his pass attempts. Average those numbers out and it results in 31 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, which Indianapolis would accept with how reluctant Brissett was to test defenses in 2019-20.

If we look head-to-head between Rivers and Brissett’s statistics last season, it favors the more experienced quarterback in every metric possible. Even though Rivers is 11 years older than Brissett, and dealt with a significantly worse offensive line, it’s fair to ask if the longtime Colts rival makes more sense in the short-term.

It’s not hard to imagine what Reich could scheme up for an older version of Rivers, allowing him to avoid those boneheaded mistakes that have plagued him throughout his career. Interceptions are really the only true bugaboo in Rivers’ resume, which is the opposite of the conservative approach Brissett takes at the position. When Rivers bests Brissett by a full five points in completion percentage and a full yard ahead in YPA, that shows you plenty of how badly the Colts were restricted by Brissett’s check-down mentality.

Rivers will turn 39 years old in December, so what would help an elder statesman quarterback extended his career a little bit longer? That’s called playing in a dome nine times per season thanks to Lucas Oil Stadium and a trip to NRG Stadium in Houston. Also, as mentioned, having a previous relationship with Reich and Sirianni plays a major factor for Rivers.

Unlike another destination like Tampa Bay, which has been rumored since he moved his family to Florida earlier this off-season, Rivers won’t be restarting altogether. Having an established connection with Reich and Sirianni goes a long way for a veteran being comfortable in a new environment.

Some might be scratching their heads at why Rivers would truly be an upgrade for the next year or two over Brissett, but the main point here revolves around the future after either one. Neither Rivers or Brissett are the Colts’ long-term answer at quarterback.

Whether it’s Brissett or someone else, the ideal plan is to have a younger option in place as a backup before taking over in 2021-22. If Oregon’s Justin Herbert or Utah State’s Jordan Love is on the board at No. 13 overall, I would be stunned if Indianapolis passed. There’s also a chance the Colts capitalize on their additional draft capital and attempt to move up for a prospect like Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa. Simply put,

The question is, can the Colts find an upgrade over Brissett from a mentorship standpoint? The answer is yes, because Rivers is lightyears ahead of the Colts’ current starter in that area with 15-plus years of starting experience. If Herbert, Love, Tagovailoa, or someone else wants to step in their first year starting and be fully adjusted to the NFL level, having a solid foundation to learn from is very important.

For example, if the Colts signed Rivers to a one or two-year deal then drafted Love at No. 13 the month after, that shows everyone that Brissett was never viewed as the answer. Any young quarterback would prefer to learn from Rivers over Brissett, I imagine.

Also, gutting the quarterback position entirely for the Colts isn’t as extreme as it sounds. Replacing Brissett and backup Brian Hoyer, who has no dead salary on his contract if released, with a veteran and draft pick actually makes some sense. Not only does it improve Indianapolis’ short-term ceiling as a possible AFC South winner with Rivers at the helm, but whoever is backing him up would hopefully have a high ceiling to entice long-term possibilities.

There’s still a chance the market for Rivers never materializes, though. If that’s the case, expect to see the 38-year-old ride off into the sunset beginning his retirement life in Florida with family. There’s probably around a 30 percent chance that scenario occurs. The other percentage points for Rivers point to signing with Indianapolis or Tampa Bay as he tries to extend his career.

From the Colts’ perspective, if the plan is to have a solid bridge quarterback in place for a top 50 pick to learn from, why not kick the tires on Rivers? Chapters of history surrounds the relationship between the Colts and Rivers, but both make plenty of sense for one another.

Not many free agent options make sense for the Colts to go out and replace Brissett, but Rivers checks all the boxes. Not only is there familiarity with the offensive coaching staff, which led to career-best numbers in the past, but Indianapolis is one above-average quarterback away from reaching the playoffs once more.

If not for suboptimal performance at the game’s most important position, there’s no denying the Colts sneak in as a wildcard in 2019-20. Those fortunes could change immediately if Brissett is swapped out with Rivers, allowing the true long-term option to learn behind a seasoned veteran. It’s truly an opposite shift of styles between Brissett and Rivers, but the Colts’ ceiling is another rung higher if the older North Carolina State product is running the show.

With six weeks remaining until free agency, the connections between Rivers and Indianapolis continue to roll in. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Daniel Jeremiah both believe Indianapolis is the best fit for Rivers. If it happens, expect an overhaul of the quarterback room and noticeable improvement from the Colts’ offense next season.

Source