Why Steven Bergwijn’s Baptism Of Fire Will Benefit Tottenham In The Long Term

It was Tottenahm Hotspur’s first game after the transfer window; defending champions Manchester City at home. Two weeks earlier Steven Bergwijn had been helping his PSV Eindhoven team battle to a 1-1 away draw with VVV-Venlo in the 8,000-capacity De Koel stadium. But there he was: a $34m new arrival at a club that plays its home games in a $1.28bn arena, 60,000 people watching on, some of the best players in the world lining up alongside and against him.

For the first 60 minutes, the game passed Bergwijn by. City held Spurs against the ropes, having shot after shot but failing to land the knockout blow. Then Oleksandr Zinchenko had a moment of madness, brought down Harry Winks and was sent off. City lost their collective cool. Tottenham attacked, the ball fell to Bergwijn in the area, one touch off the chest and bang. Middle crossed over ring finger, palm on his face, he wheeled away in celebration and into the arms of his team-mates.

It all happened so fast, but it went just how the Dutchman would have dreamt it. He had scored the goal he had promised to the younger brother of Appie Nouri — Bergwijn’s best friend and ex-Ajax youth player who suffered irreparable brain damage in July 2017 — and Tottenham held on for the win.

Yet in the three games he has played for Spurs since, the 22-year-old has not had everything his own way. No more goals, no assists, two defeats. In his last outing against Chelsea, Bergwijn was a peripheral figure. To say he played badly would be a huge overstatement, but it was a tough afternoon. Away in a local derby often ploughing a lone furrow up front, he was isolated against three high-class center-backs and did not the impact he would have liked.

“It is not his position. It is as simple as that”, said manager José Mourinho, as quoted by Football.London, in Friday’s press conference. “I think he didn’t do better because he was under huge fatigue from 90 minutes against Leipzig [in the Champions League]. If he could be fresh, he could give us much more movement, he could be much more aggressive than he was. So, he tries.”

And he will have to continue to try. In the absence of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, Tottenham have been forced to improvise. Either Bergwijn or Brazilian wide-man Lucas Moura has had to lead the line. In the Premier League, playing for a manager who prefers to play a more direct style of football, it is no easy task. But one of them will have to do the same on Sunday against Wolverhampton Wanderers. In fact, with neither Kane nor Son returning until April, they will have to share that burden for some time.

Yet when Spurs manager José Mourinho insists that Bergwijn’s baptism of fire in north London could be beneficial in the long run, he is correct. “You can always learn”, Mourinho continued to Football.London. “And in this job, I think the accumulation of experiences, if you think about it, not just to accumulate but to think about that accumulation of experiences, are only making you better.

“I think with the players, it is a little bit of the same. For example, for Lucas, for Bergwijn, for these wingers to be playing the way that they are playing and are probably going to play until the end of the season, is going to make them better players when they come to the inside. They are normally external players; they are players that normally play in the corridor. In this moment, they are learning with the difficulties, they are learning how to play inside.”

Soccer, at its best, is a game of combination. In attack, the fundamental skill is understanding where you should be in relation to your team-mates at each moment in order to maximize opportunities to move the ball into a position from which you are more likely to score a goal.

Playing up front — especially in the system that Mourinho favors, with a lot of balls played directly from the defenders or deep-lying midfielders to the center-forward — Bergwijn will begin to understand how he should position himself in relation to Kane when the England striker returns at the end of the season.

By receiving those same balls that normally fly into Kane, the ex-PSV player will start to get an instinctive feel for where it is easiest to flick the ball to, where the center-forward can and cannot lay him in. By getting into the box, around the caliber of defenders that Kane scores against on a regular basis, Bergwijn will also begin to get a better idea of how best to feed the ball to Spurs’ No.10 to give him the greatest chance of shooting successfully at goal.

Bergwijn is young, he is bright and he will learn quickly. It might be frustrating for him, the team and the fans now, especially as they are involved in a seven-way dogfight for fifth place. But in the long-run, Spurs will reap some benefit from this difficult spell.

As Mourinho put it, “This is an accumulation of experience. This is what I call tactical culture. A football player is not just about technical quality or the physical condition. It has a lot to do with tactical culture.” Mourinho is attempting to build one at Spurs, and Bergwijn is learning it the hard way.

