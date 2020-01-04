Why The Celtics Likely Won’t Trade For Andre Drummond

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 09: Andre Drummond #0 of the Detroit Pistons reacts against the … [+] New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at the Smoothie King Center on December 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics could use some frontcourt help, so it’s no surprise they’ve been mentioned amid the latest Andre Drummond rumors.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday afternoon that the Detroit Pistons were in talks with the Atlanta Hawks and “several other teams” regarding the All-Star center.

Yahoo Sports’ Vince Goodwill then reported shortly thereafter that Boston had “registered interest” in Drummond, alongside the Dallas Mavericks and Toronto Raptors.

There’s a few ways to look at this, but before shooting it down, it’s important to note that the Celtics should have interest in Drummond. He’s a dynamic 26-year-old big man averaging 17.6 points and 15.8 rebounds on 53.7 percent shooting through 33 games. Why wouldn’t they be interested in him? In theory, yes, he’d help Boston with its frontcourt depth, or lack thereof. But there’s much more to it.

Let’s begin with this: It was reported by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst in November that Boston “made it clear” it is unwilling to part ways with any of its core players, which includes both Gordon Hayward and Marcus Smart.

Drummond is owed roughly $27.1 million this season, and an eight percent trade kicker would move that number to about $29.3 million. Hayward is set to make $32.7 million this season, which sends his name to the top of the conversation when it comes to a potential Drummond deal. But citing Windhorst’s report, among other speculation, leads one to believe Hayward likely won’t be dealt.

Yes, the Celtics do have wing depth, but that doesn’t necessarily make Hayward expendable. His versatility allows Brad Stevens to use him as a primary ball-handler when necessary, while also taking advantage of his size on the defensive end. Hayward can guard multiple positions at a high level, which makes him the perfect match for Stevens’ switch-heavy schemes. Moving him from a strictly salary-related mindset would leave Boston with a tough void to fill.

If the Celtics aren’t moving Hayward, they’d have to find a way to combine contracts to get to just north of $23 million in salary matching. That’s where Smart comes in. But thanks to his value in Boston, this could be even more unlikely than a Hayward deal. Smart is set to make about $12.6 million this season, which drags his name into trade rumors. So yes, the numbers make sense for him to be involved, but Boston is not trading Smart this season. It’s as simple as that. He’s far too valuable to this team and organization.

Lingering at the surface of every Celtics trade rumor remains the fact that Boston’s frontcourt has been much better than anticipated. Enes Kanter has been very good on the glass and outperformed expectations on the defensive end, while embracing his role off the bench. Daniel Theis’ switching ability has masked any major defensive concerns, and his versatility has helped him succeed with the starting unit. Robert Williams, when healthy, has showed solid promise amid some major improvements.

Yes, huge teams like the Philadelphia 76ers will still cause Boston some problems. A post-big like Joel Embiid isn’t an ideal matchup for the Celtics to say the least. With their current mix, though, Boston’s offensive front isn’t all that great for opponents, either.

Would some extra frontcourt depth help? Sure. Do the Celtics need to blow up their current core five to do so? No, no they do not.

