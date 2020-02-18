Why ‘The Mighty Ducks’ Is The Tip Of The Reboot Iceberg For Disney Plus

A 10-episode ‘The Mighty Ducks’ series will premiere on Disney Plus later this year.

Walt Disney Pictures

The Mighty Ducks fans celebrated the recent announcement that Emilio Estevez will return as Coach Gordon Bombay in the Disney Plus original series inspired by the hit movie franchise. It was good news that’s been a long time coming.

The original Disney movie hit theaters in 1992 and grossed $50.8 million against a $14 million budget. Although it quickly became beloved by audiences, critics were unimpressed. Two sequels followed, D2: The Mighty Ducks and D3: The Mighty Ducks, which grossed $45.6 million and $22.9 million, respectively.

The 10-episode The Mighty Ducks series will premiere on Disney Plus later this year. Oddly, none of the movies are currently on the platform.

The Estevez-Mighty Ducks announcement came days after news that a TV series based on another Disney property, the 1989 movie Turner and Hooch, was also headed for Disney Plus. The original film, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role as Detective Turner, grossed $71.1 million at the box office against a $13 million budget.

Because of their evergreen appeal, it’s no surprise that movies like The Mighty Ducks and Turner and Hooch are being reimagined for the small screen. While both would work as big-screen remakes or sequels, the streaming platform allows for longer, broader, and deeper narratives and character development. The Karate Kid, which isn’t a Disney product, has enjoyed a similar appeal to audiences across the generations and has found great success and acclaim as a serial, Cobra Kai, on YouTube’s streaming service.

While some might decry the decision and talk about a lack of fresh ideas, it makes perfect business sense.

Disney already had a rich catalog of movies to look at for adaptation. Since the acquisition of 20th Century Fox, or 20th Century Studios as it is now known, that library of opportunity has grown considerably, much of it from the same era as The Mighty Ducks and Turner and Hooch. Not only that, but in just three months, Disney Plus already had 28.6 million subscribers who are hungry for content.

The Stakeout movies, which starred Estevez alongside Richard Dreyfuss, would seem like another ideal opportunity for Disney to look at for an original series. Buddy cop comedies Stakeout and Another Stakeout grossed $65.67 million and $20.21 million, respectively.

The Rocketeer, the 1991 movie based on the comic book character, was not a big hit, grossing $46.7 million against a budget of around $35-40 million. However, there’s a lot of love for that movie, and a series would complement the multiple Marvel shows that are headed for Disney Plus already.

Elsewhere, now part of the Disney catalog, a series reboot of the Cocoon movies would seem like a no brainer. The first film, directed by Ron Howard, made over $76 million at the domestic box office alone on a budget of $17.5 million. The same goes for Romancing the Stone. That grossed $86.5 million on a $10 million budget. The sequel, The Jewel of the Nile, grossed $96.7 million against a budget of $25 million – additionally, a series following the continued adventures of Jack Colton and Joan Wilder was on the cards a few years back. On the adventure front, there’s already talk of a serial sequel to Ron Howard’s Willow.

While I would hate for this trend for small screen reboots of big-screen properties to feel like it was wearing thin, as the stream of live-action movies can, the possibilities are plentiful. Who wouldn’t be open to a Night at the Museum TV show – a franchise that grossed $1.35 billion at the worldwide box office, or a Planet of the Apes series? Then there’s Tron, Dick Tracy, Three Men and a Little Lady, or even, Buckaroo Banzai, all of which would make great series for Disney Plus. The only limit is the need for it to be family-friendly.

The possibilities are endless, and the quality of the potential source material is high, so if this is a trend that continues, and can match the quality of the likes of original series we have already seen such as The Mandalorian, this is a content future that looks bright.

Source