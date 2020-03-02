Why The World’s Wines Have Improved During The Past 30 Years

Plunging grape cap to extract color

Getty

Last year, Alain Vauthier—owner of iconic Château Ausone (a Premier Grand Cru Classé ‘A’ wine producer) in Saint-Émilion, Bordeaux, told me, “In the past 25 years in the entire world there has been an elevation in the quality of wine.”

Two years ago—during lunch with winemaker Philippe Bascaules at Château Margaux in Bordeaux—he spoke about winemaking changes in the past three decades. He told me, “Today we make much better Cabernet Sauvignon. The average quality is much higher.”

I hear similar words frequently mentioned by top wine producers throughout the world. Partially, reasons undoubtedly include more widespread use of technological devices—including satellite imagery, drip irrigation (where irrigation is permitted), optical sorting to discard defective grapes, digital refractometers to more easily measure sugar levels, reverse osmosis or spinning cones to reduce alcohol, better bottle closures (including reduced incidences of TCA, or ‘cork taint’) and even anti-counterfeiting measures.

But beside this tech, are there more basic reasons why wine quality appears to be improving?

In January, at a hotel bar at the Ritz-Carlton in Naples, Florida (before the Naples Winter Wine Festival auction began), another individual sitting nearby and I struck up a conversation. He drank a Manhattan. I sipped wine. This individual turned out to be Morgan Maurèze, winemaker for Marciano Estate in Napa Valley, California.

Château Ausone vines, Saint-Émilion, Bordeaux, France

Tom Mullen

Maurèze is a fifth-generation winemaker. He has worked with such renowned producers as Screaming Eagle, Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Château Haut-Brion, Château Petrus, Casa Lapostolle and Dominus Estate. French born and raised both in the France and in the U.S., he is soft spoken, affable and precise. When asked why the quality of wine has generally improved during past decades, he replied without hesitation.

“What has changed winemaking worldwide is viticulture first, winemaking second. Viticulture is the study of vines. [Enology is the study of wines and winemaking.]”

Just how you trim leaves off of vines—he explained—can eventually impact flavors as well as colors of your Cabernet Sauvignon or, say, Barolo.

“The vineyard naturally produces nutrients—such as amino acids, nitrogen. If you have high nitrogen in the vineyard, you will have more defects. Your pyrazines—your bell pepper characteristics in wine—are called isobutyl methoxypyrazine: IBMP. The cause? Mostly high nutrients. But IBMP is a photo sensitive molecule—sunshine will degrade the molecule. Hence—viticulture.

“ ‘Leafing’ is removing leaves. Depending on your row orientation—how you planted—you have the ‘morning side’ and the ‘evening side’ of vines. If you remove leaves on the morning side, it will allow more access to sunlight that it wouldn’t have with leaves on. But on the afternoon side, you are protecting from excessive sun rays and heat, so that’s why you’re keeping leaves on. So, you might want to remove leaves on the morning side but not the afternoon side. It can make a huge difference.

Vine harvest

Getty

Not only are leaves more precisely trimmed today, but numbers of grapes clusters are frequently reduced. Maurèze explained what occurred in the 1970’s.

“Next, crop thinning. Everyone says Christian Moueix of Château Petrus was the first to crop thin—removing some grapes from vines [before harvest]. Everyone was like, ‘That’s heresy! You’re moving god’s gift. You’re throwing it on the ground, letting it rot!’ But he had the foresight to say, I’m viewing it as vine balance. Where the vines were producing so much fruit where they didn’t need to. So, they physically removed clusters from the vines. They had the idea—we remove 10% to 15% of our crop. Because when you remove a cluster, you expose extra sunlight, as I mentioned before. And then air goes through vines and dries them out—minimizing botrytis and other fungal activities. Then consider another factor—it reduces water uptake.

“That itself—fruit thinning—was the first major viticultural evolution that, for me, irreversibly changed winemaking in the world. Because it allowed fruit to ripen earlier. And if it ripens earlier, you can get it in [harvest it] before the rains. Or you can get an extra half degree of alcohol from riper fruit. With increased sun—you get higher color, higher tannins—which means higher anthocyanins, which then ages the wine better in the long run.”

Maurèze’s father had emphasized to him the importance of viticulture.

“The majority of my effort is monitoring vineyards. Vineyards, vineyards, vineyards, vineyards. The job of a good winemaker is to facilitate what nature gave you that year.”

The words of Maurèze resonated with those of winemaker Philippe Bascaules from Château Margaux, who had told me how—thirty years earlier—the château’s wine had been a blend of 65% Cabernet Sauvignon and 25% Merlot (with the balance being contributed by Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot grapes). Today, Cabernet Sauvignon may make up 90% of their blend, and Merlot only 5%.

Bascaules then explained why.

Château Margaux, Médoc, Bordeaux, France

Tom Mullen

“Better viticulture. The [grape] yields are lower than before. This helps to provide better ripeness, and we can also protect grapes better. We also have better knowledge on the development of parasites—insects or fungus. So, we use less pesticide than before, but at the right moment. Now we don’t use anti-botrytis [a fungus that is a plant parasite], which was unthinkable 20 years ago. Why? I think because the yield is lower, because we pay more attention to each vine and we know better how to aerate grapes. So we don’t need to use as many pesticides today.”

Maurèze explained that beside improved viticulture, the other key reason for better wines derived from more precisely controlled winemaking techniques. Whereas viticulture takes place in the outdoor vineyards, winemaking takes place—of course—indoors in the winery.

“What irreversibly reversed winemaking quality is viticulture. Making fruit riper, better. And then—winemaking helped shoulder that through, by understanding the thermodynamics of fermentation. Temperature controls. How yeast behave.”

Thermodynamics of fermentation? This sounded beautiful, though potentially complex. Yet it turns out to be easy to understand.

Inside a winery, yeasts—single celled living microorganisms—transform the sugars found inside grapes into alcohol, during the process of fermentation. Sometimes the only yeasts used are those found naturally on grapes; sometimes they are enhanced with selectively purchased yeasts.

Morgan Maurèze, winemaker at Marciano Estate in Napa Valley

Tom Mullen

Maurèze continued.

“Hundreds of years ago Louis Pasteur—back in the day—understood different types of yeast can produce different types of characteristics. Then there was another aspect: temperatures. The temperature of how yeasts are fermenting. That can affect wine quality. Those temperatures determine extractable components of wine—meaning tannins. If you ferment too hot, too fast—you lose aromas. If you ferment too slow—you might compromise the extraction of tannins and colors. You always need to keep an eye on yeasts, because if you see a pattern, if something slows down, you need to intervene. Taste the wine as it’s fermenting—whether the tannins are extracting fast, or not fast enough.

“Take your beautiful fruit that viticulture has now changed—and winemakers will guarantee the fermentation to be complete. That has changed—for the positive—the entire winemaking of the modern culture. This came from the grand crus themselves, from the people that judge the best wines of the world.”

Maurèze has worked with some of the best winemakers in Europe, Latin America and the United States. In the space of half a Manhattan, he had emphasized how the cornerstones to globally improved wine quality include more judicious leaf and grape removal in the vineyard, and more accurate fermentation—partially through better temperature control.

“What did we do to change wine? We made the viticulture better. We were able to get our fruit riper, earlier—which then meant we could extend the ripeness—which meant we could get better color, better extractions. Viticulture is key. And also temperature control, nutrients and yeast.

“Keep it clean and simple. You need the end game. What sort of wine do I want to make? What is, as the French say, the typicité of that area? You need to understand that, but then replicate that in the area consistently. I mean—it’s a chess game.”

