Why Tory Lanez Is Choosing Independence Over Major Labels

written by Forbes March 6, 2020
Tory Lanez is already looking forward to the next phase of his career. Upon the release of his forthcoming mixtape, The New Toronto 3, he will have fulfilled his contractual obligations with Interscope Records and become a free agent. Despite being courted by multiple labels, Lanez is set on pioneering his career independently. 

“I’m honored about the amount of interest, but I feel that with my current team and our ability to create and distribute content, we’re going to be able to establish a viable and profitable label of our own,” Lanez said. “Am I open to the idea of potential partners? Yeah, but they’re going to have to believe in me as much as we believe in ourselves, and that might take a while.”

Lanez values his operation in-house. His brand is bolstered by the creative direction of Mid Jordan, one of his go-to photographers who most recently directed the music video for Lanez’s single “Broke In A Minute” and the first episode of his Chixdoc docuseries. 

Lanez’s business will be taken care of, too. Sascha Stone, Philip Payne, Troy Dubrowsky and others on his management team will continue to oversee their client’s career throughout his independence. All worked diligently on the rollout of Lanez’s Chixtape 5, as well as supervised the logistics of his opening slots on Drake’s Assassination Vacation tour and Chris Brown’s Indigoat tour in 2019. 

Lanez recently embarked on a tour of his own. The three-date Tory Lanez & Friends tour made stops in Los Angeles, New York, and Toronto in one weekend, bringing out 15,000 attendees and grossing $600,000, according to his team. Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign, Snoop Dogg, T-Pain, Danileigh, Jessie Reyes, Melii, and more made guest appearances. 

Despite releasing an 18-song mixtape just four months ago, Lanez has yet to run out of material. In 2020, he dropped two singles, “K Lo K” and “Broke In A Minute,” garnering over 5 million and 14 million streams on Spotify, respectively. 

It’s unknown what the future will hold for Lanez as an independent artist. Still, his growing fan base and highly-motivated team give him a solid foundation to work from, and may encourage his major label counterparts nearing the end of their contracts to follow suit. 

