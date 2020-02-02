If you’re an entrepreneur, odds are you’ve worried about your competition. Feelings of anxiety and even self-doubt tend to percolate when you’re looking at what everyone else is doing and accomplishing in your field of business. However, stress doesn’t need to be the defacto feeling you experience every time you look at your competition.

I propose we look at our competitors with love. So I reached out to Arielle Shnaidman, Business and Mindset Coach for entrepreneurial women, for her thoughts on how to change this mindset so we can view our competitors with love instead.

Why You Should Love Your Competition | Stephanie Burns

Amanda Villarosa Photography

1. They Show You What’s Possible

When you’re early in your business, it’s easy to feel like you’ll never achieve what your competition has achieved. Usually, your biggest competitors are often a few years ahead of you. At one point, they were exactly where you are now – and look how far they’ve come! Comparing yourself to where they are now is like comparing apples to oranges – it’s not the same, they’ve been at it for a while. Instead, look at your competition as an example of what’s possible for you, or where you could take your business and how you could grow it in just a few years. This will enable you to experience feelings of confidence and expansiveness rather than imposter syndrome and defeat.

2. They Prove The Market Exists

Most of us get pretty discouraged when we come up with a great idea or business, only to discover that there are already other people already doing similar things. It can incite a lot of all-or-nothing thinking, like “well, this is already being done so I should just scrap the whole idea.” The truth is if you can’t find any competitors playing in your field of business – it’s usually a red flag. It means no one has been able to successfully execute this concept or find a market for it yet. If you see competitors doing similar work to you, take it as a good sign – it means there’s a market that wants the service or product you provide, and it’s big enough to support multiple businesses or offerings.

3. Competitors Can Inspire You

A lot of early-stage businesses are a one or two person show. If you’re an entrepreneur who’s just getting started, you’re likely doing a lot of things in your business that might not be your area of expertise or best skillset. This can lead to overwhelm, burnout, and more importantly, a dried-up well of creative juices. Looking at what your competition is doing and seeing how you can put your own spin on it to align with your own vision, audience, and values is a great way to spark fresh ideas that can move the needle forward for your business. Much like art, nothing is ever truly new. It’s about being inspired by others’ ideas, putting your own spin on it, and creating something new from there. Be grateful for the constant influx of ideas!

4. Learn From Their Mistakes

The path to success is littered with failures. Entrepreneurs typically fall on their faces a lot before they see success. Even then, they’re still not safe from screwing up. One of the best things about your competitors though is that you can learn from their mistakes. Whether you’re doing some analysis on social media, keeping an eye on the news, listening to them share a mishap on a podcast, or subscribing to their emails and seeing how they shift their products/services over time (often because past ones didn’t work out as well as they’d thought) you can get a good sense of what didn’t work well for them and apply those lessons to your own business, without actually having to make those mistakes yourself.

5. Understand Different Business and Pricing Models

Looking at your competition and what’s made them successful can help you explore different business and pricing models for your own business. Entrepreneurs often have to test multiple methods and strategies before they find something that repeatably works and scales. If you’re early on in your entrepreneurial journey, you can look at what those a few years ahead of you are doing and have those models as your starting point for what to experiment with until you find what clicks for you.

Your competition isn’t something to be afraid of. In fact, if you flip the script running in your head about how your competition is dimming your light, they can actually be what propel you forward.

Source