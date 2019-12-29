Why You Should Set A Career Resolution This Year

Share to facebook

Share to twitter

Share to linkedin

Getty

As the calendar changes from one year to the next, it’s an incredibly common time to set resolutions. However, these resolutions tend to be focused on personal development rather than professional. Setting professional, career focused resolutions alongside the personal ones will help you achieve success in the new year.

To be successful in setting a resolution, think of it in terms of setting a goal. Think big picture and imagine where you want to be 365 days from now. Your career resolution doesn’t have to be anything life changing, like a new job or even a promotion. It can be learning a new skill or further developing yourself as a leader. The important thing is that you identify something specific you can achieve by this time next year.

So why is it so important to set career resolutions?

It can give you clarity.

Creating a career resolution helps you gain clarity on what you want to do in the future. Every part of setting a resolution helps you get clearer on the bigger picture. The process helps you identify both what you want to do, as well as what you don’t. It can help you realize it’s time to move on to something new, or it can make you realize that you’re really happy doing what you’re doing and you’re content to stay in that position for another year.

It gives you something to work towards.

Having a resolution is just like having a goal – it’s something to work towards. The key is to make your career resolution something that’s actionable so you can truly see your progress. Take the big picture goal and break it down into smaller pieces or micro-goals and set a timeframe in which you want to accomplish them. Each micro-goal will put you one step closer to making your resolution a reality.

It keeps you motivated.

When a goal is set, you want to work towards achieving it. Setting a resolution is the same as setting a goal, so it gives you that same sense of motivation to keep working at it until it becomes a reality. The motivation of wanting to achieve your goals can be quite a powerful thing. Without a goal in mind, it’s easy to lose motivation. When that happens, remind yourself of your resolution to get yourself back on track.

It’s easy to view a new year as something of a blank slate, which can give you a sense of optimism and motivation to start things off on the right foot. Take that momentum and run with it by setting a career resolution this year.