Wild One: How This Pet Lifestyle Brand Stands Out From The Pack

I find it fascinating how certain businesses pop up in numbers. Take pet lifestyle brands for instance. A few years ago, there weren’t really any boutique brands that offered a full breadth of products from a single source. If I wanted the best dog bed, I would seek out one specific manufacturer. The same applied to leashes, harnesses, dog toys, and the like. That’s all changed recently, resulting in a burgeoning crop of brands vying for you and your pet’s attention.

“There wasn’t much going on in the pet space when we came into the market with our nine core pet essentials. We were the first in the market,” explains Minali Chatani, Co-Founder and Head of Brand for Wild One. Chatani launched Wild One in 2018 alongside fellow co-founders: Adam Danker-Feldman, who is President, Bill Wells, Head of Operations and Finance, and Veronica Becchetti, Head of Production.

When I ask how all four founders came together Danker-Feldman tells me, “We came together organically really through personal connections. It made a ton of sense, since each of us brings a distinct, but complementary, set of skills and experiences to the table. And, of course, we all love animals.”

Danker-Feldman continues, “Minali’s design and marketing background enables us to communicate and support a consistent voice across channels. Veronica’s an expert in supply chain and manufacturing, and her expertise is critical as we continue to build out our production capacity. Bill has helped build operational infrastructure to support rapid, strong growth. And I’m passionate about and focused on developing great products and building a brand that lasts. Everybody combining forces and bringing complimentary perspectives was just magic to get this thing to launch!”

As a brand, Wild One has become known for their design-forward aesthetic and intuitive shopping experience where customers can easily browse for dog gear including beds, leashes, harnesses, bowls, toys, poop bags, carriers, treats, and grooming essentials, and bundle what works for them and their pets.

“We’re unique in how we apply a subtle minimalist aesthetic to a category that’s often characterized by a kitschy or outdoorsy approach,” explains Chatani. “We paired that aesthetic with a functionality-first mentality and packaged it in a pleasant, easy-to-shop experience. We offer one essential, meticulously designed item in each major product bucket, and we do this across a lot of categories.”

With so many pet lifestyle brands entering the scene, I wanted to know how Wild One feels they stand out from the pack.

“First, our products,” states Chatani. “They’re thoughtfully designed, and functional-first—from our waterproof, odor-resistant Leash strap to our Travel Carrier that folds out into a cozy canopy bed. These features collectively add up to a uniquely modern approach in the category. And, we reduce complexity in the shopping ‘experience by providing all the essential items in an enjoyable and intuitive way, both online and in-store.”

The brand also feels that their “in real life” engagement with their community is a differentiator.

Chatani continues, “We threw a Dog Day of Summer Party at The William Vale in September and were beyond thrilled when 700 people and 250 dogs showed up. The idea was to create a fun summer day where people could come socialize and enjoy the sunshine without having to worry about leaving their pet at home.” The brand also hosted a pop-up shop in SoHo last winter and has participated in a variety of block parties with partners from Badass Brooklyn to Nordstrom. “We get really excited about creating spaces where people and pets alike are welcome. Owning a dog can be very social and community-oriented, and we want to create opportunities for these types of experiences.”

Another distinguishing factor is Wild One’s content where they created a series called, “Pets & Their People”. Chatani tells me, “Each week, we tell the visual and written story of a dynamic duo—an interesting person from the Wild One community and their beloved pet. We’ve featured entrepreneurs like Susan Alexandra and Sierra Tishgart, fashion designers like Sandy Liang and Rachel Antonoff, and tastemakers like Babba Canales and Molly Baz.”

Lastly, Wild One attributes their omnichannel strategy as a key differentiator. “We do the majority of our sales through our own website, for sure. But, in our first year, we’ve also sold our collection into traditional retailers like Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, and Anthropologie, as well as independent retailers like Need Supply. We’ve also played in our own retail space, hosting pop-up shops during the holidays this year and last year,” states Chatani. Danker-Feldman adds, “Nordstrom has been our most successful retail partner. Our entire collection of products is in every Nordstrom home section, which allows our customers to experience Wild One in a very cohesive way.”

While the brand has become best known for their Walk Kits that come complete with a color-coordinated collar or harness, leash, and poop bag carrier set in addition to their airline compliant Travel Carrier, I was curious if they felt any of their products weren’t getting the love or attention they deserved. Chatani responds, “Our grooming products are definitely some of the best out there, but haven’t garnered the same amount of popularity (yet). The conditioning shampoo is the cleanest you’ll find for dogs—I even use it for myself! And our eucalyptus wipes are biodegradable and smell incredible.”

With a focus on dog products while calling them a pet lifestyle brand, I wanted to know if the company had plans to release products for other domesticated animals in the future. Chatani tells me, “It’s not an immediate plan, but it’s something we discuss frequently. Right now, we’re certainly focused on rounding out our assortment for dogs and continuing to build awareness around Wild One as a brand. I actually have a cat, and I’d love to think about adding cat products at some point. For example, I don’t think anyone has perfected the litter box yet.”

Since launching a business (as well as staying in business) isn’t for the faint at heart, I wanted to know what the brand’s biggest challenge has been since launch. Danker-Feldman tells me, “I think most start-ups experience this push-pull of staying true to a core mission while scaling. There are so many companies doing really impressive things in the consumer products world that appeal to changing tastes and behaviors. It’s always a challenge to strike that balance of being true to the brand we’ve created and are very proud of while also incorporating deliberate flexibility that can help us grow. It’s something we’re calibrating in real time.”

There’s a lot to love about Wild One with their stylish gear at an accessible price point. But one of my favorite aspects of the brand is their pay-it-forward side where they help find unwanted dogs their forever homes.

“We work with Badass Brooklyn Animal Rescue to sponsor the rescue of one dog a week—everything from funding the rescue mission to paying for travel and medical expenses,” explains Chatani. The brand also helps host adoption events and contributes products and marketing support by featuring rescued dogs through their digital channels. “We chose Badass Brooklyn because we love their local community engagement. It’s allowed us to grow close to their team beyond our impact program like joining them on rescue missions or fostering their pups!”

