Will Audiences Who Ignored ‘Scream 4’ Show Up For ‘Scream 5’?

If audiences didn’t show up for a “legacy sequel” Scream movie in 2011, what are the chances they’ll show up for another legacy sequel (or a remake/reboot) in 2021 or 2022?

By default, the biggest movie news in terms of new films in development (as opposed to release dates being pulled and productions brought to a halt) was word (via Hollywood Reporter) that we’re getting yet another Scream movie. The good news is that Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who co-directed Ready or Not ($57 million worldwide on a $6 million budget) will be helming this newest Ghostface slasher. The bad news is that, in terms of precedence and why this film is being made, the odds are not in its favor. First, this project only exists because Spyglass Media, formed a year ago with former MGM head Gary Barber and Lantern Entertainment co-presidents Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic, now own the rights to the franchise. Second, we already have strong evidence that audiences won’t go back for more Scream.

Lantern picked them up from Weinstein Company’s bankruptcy sale in 2018. This isn’t a matter of having a great pitch or even consumer interest, but rather because a piece of IP has changed owners and those new owners are going to do something with it. Now, to be fair, MGM’s much-discussed Child’s Play remake, which also came about because “company X” had the rights to remake the first movie (but didn’t have the rights to the sequels), turned out to be a pretty good movie. Alas, despite mixed reviews (and a lot of “Hey, this was better than I was expecting” notices), the film earned just $45 million worldwide. Now that’s a modest hit on a $10 million budget, but we’re not talking blockbuster numbers here. Do we really want a barebones, under-$15 million Scream flick?

For those unaware, Scream was a surprise smash in Christmas of 1996, riding decent reviews and strong buzz from a mere $6 million opening weekend to a stunning $103 million domestic (and $173 million worldwide) total. Even for Christmas, that’s almost unheard of. The Wes Craven-directed and Kevin Williamson-penned teen slasher homage was both a knowing spoof of 1980’s slasher movies and a brutal and efficient example thereof, with a bit more honesty about the misogyny buried just under the surface of most famous horror movie slashers. We got a sequel less than a year later (take THAT, Saw!). Scream 2 was shockingly good (I’d argue it’s the best pure slasher movie ever made) uncommonly large in scope for a “dead teenager” movie and an unquestionable “breakout sequel” which opened with $33 million in its domestic debut.

The $24 million-budgeted sequel (the original cost $14 million) earned $101 million domestic and $172 million worldwide. Scream 3 has delayed and hamstrung by the Columbine school shootings in April of 1999 and the extent to which that mass murder was blamed on youth-skewing pop culture. Scream 3, took place in Hollywood on the set of a Stab sequel. The film was oddly muted in its carnage and skewed the mythology in needless “everyone is related, and everything is a mythology” directions that negated the simple and primal “this all happened because a suburban wife had an affair” hook. Yes, that should have been a warning for a certain sci-fi trilogy capper that opened late last year. Moreover, Craven’s refusal to revive a popular character who was murdered in the first sequel now counts as righteous courage.

Scream 3 opened in February of 2000 with $34 million, earning $89 million domestic and $161 million on a $40 million budget. We actually got a classic “legacy sequel” via Scream 4 in 2011, which returned the surviving cast members and played out as a loose remake of the first film. It was also pretty terrible, constantly arguing against its own artistic existence, wearing its redundant mediocrity as a badge of honor and refusing to really acknowledge the previous 11 years of horror movies. The generation below me seems to think it’s great, but, all due respect to the children which are our future, they are very wrong. More importantly to this discussion, it bombed in theaters, earning $38 million domestic (about tied with Scream 3’s opening weekend) and $97 million global on a $40 million budget.

We got a three-season Scream TV show on MTV (and eventually VH1) several years ago, and while it’s pleasant enough as a Netflix slow-binge (one or two episodes per-night), it never really broke out. All of this brings us to an obvious problem with a new Scream movie. The Internet may feign excitement, and certainly horror junkies can’t be faulted for getting a new slasher flick from the directors of Ready Or Not which may in turn involve the return of Neve Campbell’s Sydney Prescott, David Arquette’s Deputy Dewey and Courtney Cox’s Gale Summers. But will general audiences care? More specifically, will general audiences care enough to see it in theaters if it involves hiring a babysitter for the occasion? Scream 4, along with American Reunion that same year, faltered for exactly that reason.

Scream 4 was an ahead-of-its-time legacy sequel back when PG-13 remakes were in vogue. But now legacy sequels are cool, as we’ve seen with Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Creed, Jurassic World, Halloween and the upcoming Candyman. If nobody cares about your legacy sequel, well, Independence Day: Resurgence is still a possible (relatively speaking) scenario. So, Spyglass and friends can either try another legacy sequel (the most likely option, since at this point the Scream property is valuable specifically because of the characters) or they can test their fate with a remake/reboot. And yes, they could do a $10 million sequel or reboot and hope for Child’s Play (or better) numbers, but I’d argue one big part of the Scream allure was how comparatively “big” they felt compared to the garden variety slasher movie.

So Spyglass has essentially a cinematic Sophie’s Choice to make. They can do a remake/reboot on a modest budget and hope that they end up with something closer to When A Stranger Calls ($67 million in 2006 on a $15 million budget) than The Stepfather ($31 million/$20 million in 2009). Sure, they could strike it rich akin to Friday the 13th ($91 million/$19 million in 2009), Nightmare on Elm Street ($115 million/$35 million in 2010) and Texas Chainsaw Massacre (the gold standard with $107 million on a $10 million budget in 2003), or they could end up with Poltergeist ($95 million/$35 million budget in 2015). Of course, these successes occurred A) when folks actually went to the movies on the regular and B) with IP mostly dependent on the singular killer as opposed to a cast of heroes.

They could do another legacy sequel, which will be pricier if only due to cast salaries and at least an attempt to approximate the look and feel of the previous four Scream movies, in the hope that audiences will show up this time. If they didn’t show up in 2011, back when audiences weren’t drowning in online/streaming entertainment options (and didn’t have the other Scream movies available in HD at the click of a button), I’d pessimistic about them showing up in 2021 or 2022. Maybe I’ll be wrong, and I’ll happily extend an artistic benefit of the doubt. But commercially, a fifth Scream, especially without Wes Craven, feels like a classic case of “an IP isn’t valuable just because it’s an IP.” Moreover, trying to revive a property whose previous revival outright bombed, well, good luck.

