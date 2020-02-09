Will Dip Buyers Be Punished?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 07: NYSE Traders on February 07, 2020 in New York City. As concern … [+] continues over the global economic impact from the Coronavirus, stocks fells over 200 points. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Last weekend’s stock market sentiment was not that positive, after the Dow Industrials closed down 603 points on January 31. That moved the index into negative territory for the year to date, leaving some traders dreading the re-opening of China’s markets on Monday. Once again, the markets had plenty of surprises for traders.

As expected, the Shanghai Composite closed down 8% on Monday, before the US markets opened, but the S&P futures were higher in Sunday’s overnight trading, holding well above the prior Friday’s low. By the time the market opened on Monday, February 3, the S&P futures were almost 30 points higher (point 1).

S&PFutures

TomAspray-ViperReport.com

Even though Monday’s close in the major averages was below the early highs, the S&P futures again moved higher in Monday’s overnight trading and stocks again opened strong on Tuesday, closing sharply higher (point 2).

By the time the market opened in New York on Wednesday, there were widespread rumors of a treatment for the Wuhan coronavirus, which bolstered market optimism. The Dow Industrials had gained another 483 points by Wednesday’s close, and the S&P 500 made another record high. The S&P futures peaked overnight Thursday (point 3) and declined for the rest of the week. The uptrend (line 5) was tested on Friday, with additional support at 3297 (line 4).

As of Saturday, February 8, there has been no confirmation of an effective cure for Wuhan coronavirus, and the spread of the virus does not seem to have slowed down. Despite the apparent enthusiasm of investors last week, none of the companies most impacted by the coronavirus, nor any Wall Street experts, have any clear idea of the future economic impact of the virus.

Markets

TomAspray-ViperReport.com

Even with the Dow Jones Industrials’ 277 point decline on Friday, it was still up 3% for the week. Once again, the Nasdaq 100 was even stronger, up 4.56% for the week. The Dow Jones Transportation Average and the small-cap iShares Russell 2000 recorded solid gains for the week. The Dow Jones Utility Average was down 0.72%, giving up some of its recent gains.

QQQ

TomAspray-ViperReport.com

The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) closed last week above its weekly starc+ band (see arrow). It has exceeded the weekly starc+ band for five of the past six weeks. This is a sign that the market risk for the Nasdaq 100 is still high, based on the price action. There is important support now at $217.18, which was the January 27 low. The rising 20-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is at $209.08. The weekly Nasdaq 100 A/D line closed at a new high last week, and confirmed the price action.

The QQQ also closed above its daily starc+ band on Wednesday at $228.38, as the daily A/D line made a new high. This does not rule out a decline back to the 20-day EMA at $222.76, as many are skeptical about last week’s buying.

One prominent market commentator, Mohamed El-Erian, the chief economic adviser at Allianz, expressed his view on Monday that the current coronavirus outbreak will “shake markets out of their buy-the-dip” behavior. He is concerned that the economic impact will last longer than most expect, and that the central banks will not be able to step in and save the market.

After last week’s blockbuster jobs report, the economic calendar this week is fairly light, though Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is testifying on Tuesday and Wednesday. The CPI report is out Thursday, with Retail Sales, Industrial Production and Consumer Sentiment out on Friday. There are, of course, a number of companies that are reporting earnings this week, and some may have some interesting comments on how the coronavirus might impact their earnings outlook.

TNX

TomAspray-ViperReport.com

The yield on the 10 Year T-Note rebounded back to the declining 20-day EMA last week before they declined again on Friday. There are no signs of a bottom, as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) lines made new lows before yields bounced. A drop below the recent low at 1.512% would imply a decline in yields back to the September low at 1.429%. A decline to those levels could coincide with a further decline in stock prices.

The relentless nature of last week’s rally and the meteoric rise in the stock of Telsa (TSLA) are signs that those who bought the dip last week may have been too early and aggressive. As I have mentioned many times, the stock market does not like uncertainty. That may keep those who did not buy last week on the sidelines, making this week’s early action crucial to watch. The economic concerns have also pushed crude oil prices sharply lower but February is often a key seasonal time period for crude.

In my Viper ETF Report and the Viper Hot Stocks Report, I update subscribers with my A/D Market Trend analysis twice per week, along with specific buy and sell advice. Each report is just $34.95 per month. New subscribers also receive six free trading lessons.

Source