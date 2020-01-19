Will Kevin Durant Play For Brooklyn This Season? Nets Reiterate: “No”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 18: Kevin Durant #7 and Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets look on … [+] during their game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center on January 18, 2020 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant watched another Brooklyn Nets game in street clothes Saturday evening, presumably no closer to returning than he was on the eve of the season when the team ruled him out until 2020-2121.

And we will all have to accept that as gospel, won’t we?

Unless you are a conspiracy theorist, someone who throws caution to the wind or someone paid to question authority, that is indeed the case.

But with the current NBA season now more than halfway over, what harm can be done by wondering aloud: What if Durant and the Nets change their minds?

What if Durant is 100 percent healthy in March?

Would the Nets be foolish to bring him back on a repaired Achilles tendon with perhaps only a dozen or so regular-season games to be played before the playoffs begin?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 10: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the first half of the game against the Miami Heat at Barclays Center on January 10, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

These questions need to be asked at some point before spring draws nearer, and so it was the forbes.com posed that very question to Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson prior to the Nets 117-97 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks.

“No, I think we’re all on the same page,” Atkinson said. “That’s not going to happen. But progressing? I don’t have my medical book on me, so I can’t give you what stage or any of that. I just see it, and it’s great when you’re there each day and see the incremental progress. That’s all I can give you.”

Atkinson is able to see what Durant can and cannot do at practice each day, and all that he would let on is that he enjoys picking Durant’s brain from time to time, and the team shuts up and listens whenever Durant speaks up.

“He’s a quiet personality, but when he needs to say something, he says it … and usually what he says is spot on,” Atkinson said. “You don’t want to bother him too much because he’s locked into his rehab.

“He’s a guy that wants to work in the shadows, he doesn’t want all the attention. When he walks in to the room we all become more confident. I enjoy talking to him about the game: ‘Did you see this?’ ‘What do you think about this player?’ It’s a real treat for me to have a guy like that, and for our our players, they love it because he’s around all the time, so it’s great.

Of course, the Nets did not sign Durant last summer just to hear him weigh in on this or that. The 31-year-old was brought in along with Kyrie Irving to take Brooklyn to the NBA Finals, and the Nets are no where near being ready to get there at this stage of the season.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 18: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets talks to Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets during their game against the Milwaukee Bucksat Barclays Center on January 18, 2020 in New York City.

Saturday’s loss was their 10th in 12 games, and what was most disconcerting to Brooklyn was the lack of competitiveness — even after Ginnis Antetokounmpo picked up his third four early in the second quarter. The Bucks were ahead b y double figures at the time and easily hung on to that margin the rest of the game as the Nets heaved up 49 3-pointers and missed 34 of them.

Durant, who tore his Achilles tendon last June in the NBA Finals playing for Golden State, signed for four years and $160 million as a free agent. Irving left the Boston Celtics, signing for four years and $126 million.

The idea was that pairing them with Spencer Dinwiddie, Caries LaVert, Joe Harris, Jarrett Allen and DeAndre Jordan would eventually allow Brooklyn to challenge for a championship. But if that is indeed going to be an eventuality, it is a long way off.

And with the way this season is turning south — especially with Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Lakers up next — the waiting game is playing out excruciatingly slowly.

“Me and Kev, when we talk about that stuff it comes with a real passionate energy, and we also bring up the future and how we can implement each other, and where he sees he can he implemented when he’s healthy and how he’s feeling,” said Irving, who was chatting up Durant on the bench during the 20-point loss.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 18: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets talks to Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets during their game against the Milwaukee Bucksat Barclays Center on January 18, 2020 in New York City.

“It’s just one of those best friend type of conversations that you just want to have with a guy who loves the game as much I do. He probably loves it more than I do.

“He’s next level. I miss him. We all do,” Irving said. “We’re just going back and forth, and it’s good to have a best friend in the league.”

It would be better if there was some hope on the horizon for an on-the-court pairing of the two to take place.

For now, it appears that is not going to happen this season. The Nets will likely make the playoffs, but they are simply not a good team. Durant is sitting on the sideline taking it all in, and by the time be comes back — if current projections hold — it will have been 18 months since he played.

But if somehow he deems himself ready much sooner than anyone is saying or expecting, whatever is happening in January will be long since forgotten. Stay tuned.

