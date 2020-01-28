Will Mike Conley Ever Click With The Utah Jazz?

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – JANUARY 20: Mike Conley #10 of the Utah Jazz in action during a game against … [+] the Indiana Pacers at Vivint Smart Home Arena on January 20, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Disaster might be too strong a word for it, but the “Mike Conley on the Utah Jazz” experiment has not unfolded anywhere near as expected.

When the Jazz first acquired him this past summer, the reaction was almost universally positive. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor may have been most effusive:

“Welcome to the championship chase, Utah. By acquiring point guard Mike Conley from the Grizzlies, the Jazz will immediately solidify themselves as one of the leading Finals contenders in the Western Conference. And all they have to give up is Jae Crowder, Kyle Korver, Grayson Allen, the 23rd pick in Thursday’s draft, and a first-round pick that likely won’t convey to Memphis until 2022.”

And that analysis felt strong at the time. Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale was one of the only national NBA writers who expressed any reticence at the time of the deal. It seemed like a no-brainer. Maybe it still is. But in terms of on-court fit, Conley simply hasn’t clicked in yet. And we’re now deep enough into the season to wonder if he will.

The first (and perhaps most glaring) issue to discuss is Conley’s size. At 6’1” with a sub-6’6” wingspan and 175 pounds, he doesn’t have much. And in certain contexts, that’s fine. But Utah’s starting 2 and leading scorer is also 6’1”. Donovan Mitchell gets by with a ludicrous 6’10” wingspan, a 215-pound frame and plus athleticism. And the numbers suggest the defense is fine when both are on the floor, but the vast majority of those possessions are backed up by Rudy Gobert.

In the postseason, that lack of size in the backcourt could be a problem. Assuming Conley is back in the starting lineup by then, Utah has the smallest guard combination of all Western Conference playoff contenders.

There’s a notion that the NBA is trending smaller. And there may be a hint of truth to that when it comes to big men (“more skilled” is probably a more accurate way to describe the shift). But the size of playmakers is actually trending up. The Jazz getting smaller could lead to some matchup problems.

Another obvious issue is the fact that Conley simply cannot hit shots this season. Among the 191 players with 100-plus three-point attempts, Conley’s effective field-goal percentage ranks 180th. His true shooting percentage ranks 178th and is nearly seven points below the league average. That level of inefficiency is difficult for a team to make up, even when it includes effective field-goal percentage stalwarts like Gobert, Bojan Bogdanovic and Joe Ingles.

There’s reason to wonder if this tailspin is related to Conley’s new and foreign role. He spent most of his career with the Memphis Grizzlies in total control of his team’s possessions. A lot of point guards have passed through Quin Snyder’s system and struggled to thrive off the ball while wings engineered the offense.

But Conley on the ball has been a struggle, as well. He’s in the 38th percentile as a pick-and-roll scorer. His effective field-goal percentage on pull-up attempts is 40.1, over four points below the league average on such shots. His assist-to-turnover ratio ranks 80th among players who’ve appeared in at least 20 games and average 10-plus minutes per game. And his 2.17 there is a career-worst mark.

Add everything up, and it should come as little surprise that Utah is plus-2.0 points per 100 possessions with Conley on the floor and plus-7.3 with him off, giving him a minus-5.3 net rating swing that ranks in the 22nd percentile.

When those numbers are broken down by teammate, the picture isn’t encouraging:

Mike Conley’s 2019-20 Player Impact Chart.

Andy Bailey

Now, it should be noted that those numbers are heavily influenced by the Jazz beating up on sub-.500 opponents during Conley’s absence with a hamstring injury. But evidence is mounting that the Jazz may not be a great fit for the 13-year veteran.

There’s still time, though. He’s only appeared in 27 games this season. And even if it takes till the postseason for him to find his Memphis form, the deal will probably end up being worth it.

With rotations tightened up for playoff series, the Jazz have Gobert and enough switchy wings to possibly handle the lack of size in the backcourt.

And, in theory, having Conley, Mitchell, Ingles and Bogdanovic all on the floor still makes sense on offense. All four can both create and shoot (or, at least, Conley has shown he can in the past). That gives Utah the ability to be completely unpredictable in the halfcourt.

As the All-Star break approaches, it would be nice to see hints of any of that. Patience is a virtue. But in the NBA, it can be harder to exercise.

