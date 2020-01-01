Will Obamacare Ever Die?

TLDR: The fate of Obamacare continues to be up in the air for at least another year. We would be well-served if all members of Congress adopted a New Year’s Resolution to craft better-written laws that are more understandable, workable, and sustainable.

Just before Christmas, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals did Republicans a rather sizable favor by ruling Obamacare’s individual mandate was unconstitutional (as Republicans have been saying for years) but remanding to a lower court the decision about whether their ruling required that the entire law be invalidated.

As I pointed out a year ago, this is the third time a major provision of Obamacare has been declared unconstitutional. A Martian observing this mess might wonder how how former lecturer in constitutional law (at what U.S. News & World Report asserts is the #4 law school in the country) could have ever signed a piece of legislation so flagrantly flawed from a constitutional perspective.

Most legal scholars on the right and left are dubious that the entire law will be cast aside on grounds that it is not severable from the individual mandate. Once the issue reached the Supreme Court, Justice Roberts—who has already saved the law twice with rulings requiring death-defying legal gymnastics—likely would find one more way to preserve the law.

That said, there is a non-trivial chance that the ACA’s regulatory provisions involving guaranteed issue, adjusted community rating, and prohibition of coverage exclusions for pre-existing conditions might also be deep-sixed as being inextricably tied to the now-unconstitutional individual mandate.

As a practical matter, the decision to remand the severability issue back to the lower court has pushed the resolution of this legal challenge beyond the 2020 election. That was a rather sizable Christmas gift to Republicans who otherwise might have been forced to articulate a proposal to replace Obamacare. Despite many who have repeatedly run on a platform to repeal and replace Obamacare, neither House nor Senate Republicans have yet agreed upon a replacement plan acceptable to the public.

They now have at least a year to get their ducks in a row. While they might understandably not wish to vet such a plan in the heat of an election season, there is no reason they could not accomplish much behind the scenes with the idea of rolling out a proposal in January 2021. This is something that would make sense regardless of who wins the election.

It is now nearly a decade since the misguided vision undergirding Obamacare became law. The law half-succeeded in its coverage goals and failed on most other metrics. It certainly did not save Americans the $2,500 per year per family of four that was originally promised. Those unlucky enough to rely on non-group coverage instead have seen their premiums skyrocket. And yet a decade later, we lack the political will to simply replace it and the courts seem to be taking eons to sort through the massive thicket of legal issues raised by the law.

Of course, the law’s proponents might counter that all these problems would disappear if Republicans simply accepted the law and stopped initiating lawsuits to challenge it. But as my AEI colleague Tom Miller sagely noted earlier this year:

If we want fewer ACA-like lawsuits, we might consider insisting on better-written laws that are more understandable, workable, and sustainable. Thomas P. Miller, statement before House Committee,on Energy and Commerce, February 6, 2019

That would not be a bad New Year’s Resolution for all our members of Congress to consider. Sadly, I and probably too many Americans, am not holding my breath.

