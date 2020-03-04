Willamette Valley Riesling And Gamay Noir Are Worthy Of Attention

Since its humble beginnings in 1965, Willamette Valley has been synonymous with Pinot Noir, noted as home to the best cool-climate expressions of the grape in the United States. Pinot Gris, the region’s second most planted grape and well-reflective of the terroir, lacks enthusiasm among many wine lovers. Conversely, Chardonnay, regaining traction after a rocky start decades ago, is lauded by wine makers, sommeliers, and consumers. However, two additional grapes have a home here and are worthy of attention—Riesling and Gamay Noir.

Riesling – Expression of Site

Nestled between the Cascade Mountains to the east and the Coastal Mountain Range to the west, Willamette Valley offers a cornucopia of diversity in soil types, wind influence from the Van Duzer Corridor, microclimates, sun exposure, and fog influence. The overwhelming message from winemakers here is how beautifully Riesling expresses site—a natural fit for Willamette Valley. “Riesling transmits place very differently than Pinot Noir,” explains John House, co-founder of Ovum Wines, “The aroma of Willamette Valley Riesling is not fruit, its minerality that’s coming from the soil.”

James Frey, proprietor and winemaker of Trisaetum Winery, believes extended hang-time afforded by the cool-climate enables the grapes to ripen slowly, allowing for maximum natural acidity and complexity. Adding, “a biodynamic ethos shines through in Riesling, the wilder the site, the more interesting the wine.”

Jimi Brooks recognized the significance of Riesling in Willamette Valley when he began Brooks Winery in 1998. After his untimely death in 2004, Chris Williams became head winemaker, carrying the Riesling torch. Common among the region’s wine makers, Williams is passionate about site evoking Riesling, employing thirteen vineyards throughout the region, in addition to the biodynamic Brooks estate vineyard, in crafting over twenty different Rieslings, from dry to sweet.

Willamette Valley Riesling Producers John House of Ovum Wines, Colin Eddy of Hyland Estates, Chris … [+] Williams of Brooks Winery, James Frey of Trisaetum Winery, Tom Fitzpatrick of Alloro Vineyard, and Janie Brooks Heuck of Brooks Winery.

“Some use vessels to create texture after the fact, I think our best bet for texture is produced in the fruit by the vine. I don’t want ‘Chris’ version of the wine.’ I want the site’s expression,” he declares. Brooks Winery is synonymous with Willamette Valley Riesling, adored by loyal customers—selling the majority direct to consumers—and admired by fellow wine makers. According to Frey, “Williams…produces a wide-range of outstanding styles each vintage.”

Like Williams, Frey crafts a range of Rieslings to maximize site expression from Trisaetum’s three estate vineyards. The warmest vineyard, Ribbon Ridge Estate, located in Ribbon Ridge AVA, contains fast draining sedimentary soil, producing richer Riesling that expresses evolved fruit and increasingly elevated minerality each vintage, Frey explains. Contrasted with the coolest site, Coastal Range Estate, located in Yamhill-Carlton AVA, resulting in “precise and more crystalline Riesling.” The third vineyard, Wichmann Dundee Estate, located in Dundee Hills AVA, offers a climatic happy medium. Its volcanic Jory soil instills “electric acidity and more floral notes,” in the Riesling.

Today, Willamette Valley Rieslings, crafted from bone-dry to sweet, sell out each vintage, but this hasn’t always been the case. Janie Brooks Heuck, Managing Director of Brooks Winery, explains Riesling leaped in popularity after New York City sommelier and restaurateur, Paul Grieco, set out to promote the food-friendliness of Riesling, by launching “The Summer of Riesling” at Terroir Wine Bars in 2008, giving, according to Heuck, “sommeliers the tools needed to pour the wine,” by offering a by-the-glass wine list featuring two dozen Rieslings of all styles, and nothing else. To aid in determining the wine’s level of sweetness, Brooks utilizes the Sugar Guideline Scale of the International Riesling Foundation, where Heuck is a board member.

Methven Family Vineyards Gamay

Gamay – A New Vision

While Riesling is a natural fit to this cool climate region, on the surface, Gamay seems less so—after all, why does a premier Pinot Noir region bother with Gamay, a less-familiar and often misunderstood grape? Representing less than 10% of the region’s production, it ignites passion, similar to Riesling, from the thirty-ish wineries who produce it.

Doug Tunnell, proprietor and winemaker of Brick House Vineyard, saw Willamette Valley as a home for Gamay, planting the grape in 1992, as he launched the winery. “Growing up in France, Beaujolais reminds me of Willamette Valley; the same fur forests suggest similar soil content and pH levels, important for quality cultivation,” Tunnell explains.

Like Riesling, Gamay producers credit the conditions of the region for its success. Thomas Houseman, winemaker of Anne Amie Vineyards, observes Willamette Valley lies on the same latitude as northern Michigan, known for Riesling and Gamay, resulting in long growing season days that shorten during harvest, allowing for lower alcohol, brighter acidity wines that are food-friendly. Adding, “As our climate has warmed, we have seen all Pinot Noir regions, even Burgundy, produce bigger, riper versions of [the grape]. I can pick Gamay Noir at the same time as Pinot Noir and produce a wine that is significantly lower in alcohol and pH from the same vineyard, …with lip-smacking acidity and ripe berries on the palate.”

Houseman’s passion for Gamay prompted his desire to plant it when he became Anne Amie’s winemaker in 2007, “I love that I can actually afford some of the greatest Gamay Noir in the world. I can’t say that for Burgundy.” His resolve was solidified when he tasted the 2009 Brickhouse Gamay Noir, exclaiming, “It, to this day, is the best red wine I have tasted from Willamette Valley’s 2009 vintage.”

Historically, Gamay Noir lacked enthusiasm in the United States market. Tunnell recalls a time many years ago he hosted a wine dinner at New York’s famed Windows of the World Restaurant, explaining when time came to pour Gamay, the response was ‘do we have to.’ Today, he is thrilled with its resurgence. “Many consumers don’t realize Gamay’s connection to Beaujolaus,” explains Vincent Fritzsche, proprietor and winemaker at Vincent Wine Company, “so they aren’t tasting ours in comparison.”

Willamette Valley is home to many high-quality Gamay Noir wines, reminiscent in style of floral driven Fleurie, as well as the dark fruit and structure of Morgon and Moulin-À-Vent. Tom Schaad, co-proprietor of August Cellars, suggests Gamay Noir is great for converting white wine drinkers, while also removing the “expert” stigma required to enjoy Pinot Noir. Furthermore, he shares that because it’s is not a “benchmark grape,” there is freedom in wine making choices, such as avoiding carbonic maceration, fermenting in either stainless steel or neutral barrels, or aging in oak.

A selection of Willamette Valley Riesling

The Future for Riesling and Gamay in Willamette Valley

Riesling’s uncertain future is threatened by the region’s growing success of Chardonnay. “As Chardonnay grows, Riesling will no longer exist. The reality of the narrative is Riesling is either getting ripped up or grafted over for profit, this will be the death of Riesling,” warns John House, of Ovum Wines. “We need to hold on to the German heritage of Willamette Valley through grapes like Riesling.” While it’s too soon to determine if Riesling production will diminish, those passionate about it and its unique expression of site in the region, will remain true to the grape.

Simultaneously, Gamay Noir is on the rise. Houseman explains demand currently exceeds supply, adding, “quite a bit has been added recently, with more being planted [right now].” Tunnell sees tremendous potential for more plantings in Southern Willamette Valley, due to a slightly warmer climate, more clay soil, and acreage available for vineyards.Gamay Noir will never rival Pinot Noir., but it does offer, as Houseman suggests a “delicious counterpoint, different, but not enough to be distracting,” giving wine lovers another, less expensive red wine choice.

“We are a consumer driven Valley,” explains Laura Lee, of Methven Family Vineyards. “It is fun to expand beyond Pinot Noir and Chardonnay in producing wines consumers enjoy.”

A selection of Wilamette Valley Gamay

Launch Your Journey With These Wines

Brooks Winery is synonymous with Willamette Valley, Riesling, producing close to two dozen distinct wines in a range of styles, providing an exceptional launching pad.

Alloro Vineyard produces an off-dry Riesling and an “ice wine” blend of Riesling and Muscat each year from their Chehalem Mountain AVA estate vineyards.

Anam Cara Cellars produces organically grown Riesling in their Nicholas Estate vineyard in their Chehalem Mountain AVA.

Hyland Estate crafts an old vine Riesling from one of the region’s oldest commercial vineyards in McMinnville AVA.

Trisaetum Winery produces six outstanding Rieslings, a dry and medium-dry expression, from each of their three estate vineyards. They also offer a Riesling Only wine club.

August Cellars 2018 Gamay Noir won Best In Show Red Wine, beating out some of Willamette Valley’s top Pinot Noirs, in this year’s McMinnville Wine & Food Classic‑Sip! Wine Competition.

Brick House Winery has been producing biodynamically grown Gamay Noir in Ribbon Ridge AVA long before it was cool.

Anne Amie Vineyard’s Gamay Noir, from their Twelve Oaks estate vineyard in the Chehalem Mountain AVA, demonstrates with one sip winemaker Thomas Houseman’s passion for this wine.

Methven Family Vineyards Gamay Noir, from Eola-Amity Hills AVA, is only upstaged by their delightful Rosé of Gamay.

Aerea Vintners sources their Gamay Noir from Anne Amie’s Twelve Oaks Vineyard in Chehalem Mountain AVA.

Grochau Cellars and Vincent Wine Company source Gamay Noir from Bjornson Vineyard in Eola-Amity Hills AVA, producing wines reminiscent of Fleurie’s old world style.

