With COVID-19 Coronavirus, Here Are 10 Ways To Social Distance Yourself

During this news briefing on March 13, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia, the Pentagon the Pentagon is … [+] exercising social distancing by keeping reporters’ chairs four feet apart from each other because of the threat of transmission of the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It isn’t the subject of too many love songs or romantic comedies. But with the COVID-19 causing coronavirus pandemic, “social distancing” is becoming the new norm.

Social distancing is a public health strategy used to try to prevent or slow the spread of an infectious pathogen like a virus. It includes any method to keep people as physically separate from each other because physical proximity is how many pathogens go from one body to another.

Social distancing is especially important for the ongoing pandemic because there is currently no vaccine to protect you against the circulating virus, otherwise known non-affectionately as SARS-CoV2. Moreover, as Tara Haelle described for Forbes on Friday, one of the goals right now is to “flatten the curve.” In this case, the curve isn’t a grading curve or a Meghan Trainor song but the graph of the number of people infected with SARS-CoV2 each day. “Flattening the curve” means slowing the spread of SARS-CoV2, so that there aren’t too many cases on a given day to overwhelm our health care system. After all, our health care system is a bit like that lovelytheband song, “broken,” and can’t handle too much of a surge in people needing medical help.

Social distancing is why so many things are being postponed or cancelled. It’s why the NBA has suspended its season and why the NCAA has decided to do this:

Even Disney Land and Disney World are shutting down as described by Ariel Shapiro for Forbes. So you won’t be able to hear “It’s a Small World” on a continuous loop at either of the Orange Counties. Instead, “it’s a small world where everyone is trying to stay away from each other after all,” is what needs to be done now.

Social distancing may mean substantially altering what you do each day. Of course, how much you have to change your life will depend on how you normally live your life. For example, just yesterday, a person relayed to me that her friend who is somewhat shy said that “this is something that I have been training for all my life.” And another person indicated, “this is an excuse to avoid all that annoying hugging stuff.”

For many people, though, social distancing can seem tough to do. It may be easier if you live in Buford, Wyoming, which according to Claire Nowak writing for Reader’s Digest is currently just one person: Brandon Hoover. However, if you are not Brandon Hoover, you may realize that so many of what you do each day involves many other people. Therefore, social distancing requires active, conscious choices throughout each day. Here are ten things then that you should be doing now:

10. Don’t hold or attend large meetings or gatherings.

Yes. this isn’t the time to go to a Happy Hour in a bar where you can yell and deposit spit into each others’ ears over the chatter and the strains of Pink’s “Get This Party Started.” Happy Hours may not be great for people who don’t like to yell, “woooo” every five minutes, but they are great for viruses. Viruses can meet lots of people at Happy Hours and go home with them.

Instead: Try social encounters with much fewer people, whom you know aren’t sick, in an infectious disease way, that is. The fewer the people, the easier you can avoid close contact.

9. Be careful with public pens and other such things.

You may want to use your own pen. (Photo: Getty)

Getty

Here pens mean writing implements like the ones on bank counters and not pig pens. Of course, you should be careful with public pig pens as well. Try to avoid anything that may have been touched by many other people such as pens, push buttons, door knobs, or Chris Hemsworth’s biceps. Yes, it may be impossible to avoid using all things touched by other people. That could leave you trapped in a bathroom stall for weeks. So, whenever you use a “high touch” item, wash your hands thoroughly immediately.

Instead: Carry your own pens or refuse to sign anything. Use clean paper towels to open doorknobs or touch Chris Hemsworth’s biceps.

8. Avoid rush hour and any situation that tends to attract many people.

Chances are you probably don’t actively seek rush hour. It’s not as if you say, “I really want to move as slowly as possible,” or “find me a situation where I can feel like toothpaste in a tube.” Nonetheless, rush hour occurs because many people tend to run on the same schedules.

Instead: Change up your schedule. Go against the grain. Be different. Be unusual.

7. Do not go to necessary places like the grocery store or the laundry room during peak hours.

Don’t do this with strangers in the laundromat. (Photo: Getty)

Getty

This is not the time to time to find as many strangers as you can to tell them “not to be cheesy, but you’re looking really gouda,” or other such pick up lines listed by Korey Lane for Elite Daily.

Instead: Go to stores or any other place where there may be lots of other people during off hours. If you must still use cheesy pick up lines, do it from a distance and use a megaphone.

6. Don’t go to workplaces, schools, movie theaters, sporting events, or other higher mixing areas.

Workplaces, schools, and many entertainment venues are major social mixing areas. Unless you make loud moaning sounds constantly or repeatedly say, “the chickens will rise, the chickens will rise,” people will probably interact with you to some degree.

Instead: Telecommute. Use distance learning methods. Watch something on the Internet. Practice moaning.

5. Don’t shake on it, hug, or kiss.

While physical contact may build rapport, it can clearly help transmission of SARS-CoV2.

Instead: I previously offered in an article for Forbes 15 different alternatives to handshakes. In fact, Rebecca Amundson from Orlando, Florida, has started the “Stop the Handshake” movement to do exactly that:

4. Avoid the crowded areas in a room.

As wallflowers will know, all parts of a room are not created equally. Some parts have more traffic than others such as the bar, the buffet table, and where Beyoncé is standing.

Instead: Be strategic when entering any location. Seek out the emptier areas. Yell to Beyoncé, “love your music, but maybe some other time.” This tweet suggests some strategery to do in the elevator:

However, taking the stairs may be even better.

3. Eschew activities that involve close interaction.

Twister is probably not the best game to play these days. You can still go on Tinder dates but maintain appropriate distance until you have gotten to know the other person and taken his or her temperature and done some testing.

Instead: Opt for activities that allow you to keep reasonable distance such as charades.

2. Don’t get too close to others.

Evidence suggests that SARS-CoV2 may be able to travel via respiratory droplets up to six feet from an infected person. So think of the Police song, “Don’t Stand So Close to Me.”

Instead: That means that you should try to stay at least one Denzel Washington away from everyone. This person has found one of method:

However, the radius of the hoop appears to be less than one Denzel Washington. So, this may be a little closer to the distance that you want to maintain:

If you encounter a close talker, try holding up piece of plywood between the person and you.

1. Stay at home as much as possible.

Unless you live in Madison Square Garden, you are less likely to interact with others at home. If you do have other people living with you, first ask them their names and then make sure that you still try to maintain enough distance, unless you know for sure that they are not infected. Come up with a pact with your suite-mates or house-mates that you will all try to maintain social distancing measures inside and outside the suite or house. Make sure that you tell each other when such measures may have failed. For example, if one of you went on a Tinder date with someone named “virus,” tell everyone else.

Social distancing can be tough because after all humans are social animals. It may feel odd, disorienting, or lonely to have to keep your distance. So try to use other means to stay in contact with others such as your phone, social media, or semaphors. Social distancing can be a effective way of slowing the spread of a virus if it is done well. So keep in mind we’re all in this together, just not that close together.

